El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Cristo Fernández, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line," said Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez. "His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club."

Fernández joins El Paso after an extensive two-month trial with the team where he became a regular presence in training and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

The forward began his career at the youth level with Tecos FC before having to step away at 15 due to injury. Fernández later pursued other ventures, including acting, becoming best known for his role as "Dani Rojas" in the hit TV series Ted Lasso.

"Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart," said Fernández. "I'm incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC - the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates - for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one.

This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be. Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let's keep giving it our all). Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I'm just a crazy man with crazy dreams... so being here with the "Locos" actually makes perfect sense. -amos Locos!"

As of this addition, El Paso's 2026 roster is as follows:

Goalkeeper (2): Sebastian Mora-Mora, Abraham Romero

Defender (9): Tony Alfaro, Nicolás Cardona, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (7): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Cristo Fernández, Daniel Gomez, Alex Mendez, Carl Sainté, Gabi Torres

Forward (5): Diego Abitia, Beto Avila, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Rubio Rubín







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández - El Paso Locomotive FC

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