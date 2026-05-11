Locomotive FC Academy Player Isaiah Soto Vargas Selected for U.S. Soccer U14 National ID Camp

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC Academy player Isaiah Soto Vargas has earned a spot in this season's U.S. Soccer Talent Identification pathway.

This selection puts Vargas among the top prospects in his age group and is the next step in preparation for the 2027 U15 U.S. National Team roster selection. Vargas is the only player to earn a spot, in this age group, from the El Paso/New Mexico region.

"Being chosen to attend this camp is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and a person," said Isaiah Soto Vargas. "Going into the camp, I feel nervous but also excited to learn new things and play with different player."

Vargas has played in 26 games this season with the El Paso Locomotive FC 2012 ECNL Boys team, anchoring a defense that is at the top of the Mountain Division and has allowed the fewest number of goals so far. Offensively, Vargas has tallied five goals and four assists.

"We are extremely proud of this player for earning an invitation to the U.S. National Team ID Camp," said Locomotive Academy Director Guilherme Soares. "This opportunity is a reflection of his hard work, humility, and commitment to improvement every day. It is also an important moment for Locomotive Youth Academy, as it shows that our community is rich in talent and that our academy is helping shape, develop, and provide opportunities for players to be recognized and compete at the highest level. With hopefully many more players following this same path."

Vargas adds his name to the growing list of academy players earning national recognition as the Locomotive Youth Academy continues to make its mark.







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