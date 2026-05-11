Charleston Battery Collaborate with U.S. Soccer for CB93-USMNT Ticket Bundle Package
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the offering of an exciting ticket bundle in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Federation on Monday.
As part of the bundle, fans will be able to purchase tickets for both Charleston's home game against Pittsburgh on June 6 and the USMNT friendly against Senegal in Charlotte on May 31 in the Allstate Continental Clasico, for one low price of $58 (fees and taxes included).
Ordering tickets can be done via SeatGeek, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider. Once fans buy their ticket(s) to the Charleston-Pittsburgh match, they will receive direct contact from U.S. Soccer to receive their United States-Senegal ticket(s) afterward.
Questions regarding the ticket bundle can be sent to tickets@charlestonbattery.com.
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