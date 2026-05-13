Da'vian Kimbrough Called into Training Camp for Mexico's U17 National Team
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - This week, Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough will join the Mexico U17 National Team for training camp and the team's upcoming matches in the Canteras de América tournament in Rosario, Argentina.
"Da'vian makes the most of every opportunity in front of him, and this call up is another important step in his growth as a top young player," said Republic FC President and General Manager Tim Holt. "Every experience like this helps him to continue to develop, and we're excited to see him once again represent our club on the international stage."
For the first time, Kimbrough will play with Mexico's U17 group - one year above his standard age group by birth year. Last month, the 16-year-old joined the U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team for the Vertex Cup, in preparation for the 2027 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. He featured in every match for the U.S. and scored a goal.
In March, Da'vian was called up to Mexico's U-16 National Team for the Mondial Football Montaigu tournament, an annual U-16 competition in France that features the top youth national teams from across the globe. Kimbrough helped the team secure a 2-0 win over Peru and scored a goal in a thrilling back-and-forth 3-3 draw against Japan.
Kimbrough made his first professional start in the First Team's 2-0 U.S. Open Cup win on March 18. He featured in the starting lineup alongside fellow homegrown teammates Blake Willey and Chibi Ukaegbu, shining a spotlight on Republic FC's youth development pipeline on the stage of America's National Soccer Championship.
After a bye week, Republic FC is back in action this Saturday with a short road trip to face NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Indomitable Club opened its 2026 Cup campaign in dominant fashion with a 4-0 victory over Spokane Velocity, the only team in Group 1 to claim all three points in the first round of group play. Saturday's kickoff from the Oakland Coliseum is at 5:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on FOX40+ and ESPN+.
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