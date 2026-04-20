Indy Eleven Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five with Road Comeback

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Birmingham, Ala.) - Indy Eleven rallied with two second-half goals to extend its unbeaten streak to five (2-0-3) with a 2-2 road draw at Birmingham Legion FC. The five-match unbeaten run is the longest for the Boys in Blue since late in the 2024 campaign.

Two Indy Eleven substitutes ignited the comeback in the 68th minute. Forward Bruno Rendon ran down a ball in the corner to start the sequence, playing it back to defender Makel Rasheed, who served it into the box, where forward Edward Kizza volleyed it sharply into the top right corner to tie the match at 1-1.

It is Kizza's 21st career goal in USL Championship play and it is the first Boys in Blue and USL-C assist for Rasheed, who played three seasons collegiately at UIndy. Rasheed tied for team-high honors with two chances created along with captain Aodhan Quinn.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick made three saves, including a diving stop with his left hand in the 78th minute on a shot from inside the area by Gevork Diarbian to keep the match level.

In the 81st minute, Quinn started the sequence that gave Indy Eleven the lead with a perfect throw-in down the left sideline to sub Logan Neidlinger, who waited patiently to play a cross from inside the area that midfielder Josh O'Brien volleyed home with his right foot fully extended to give his team a 2-1 lead.

It is the 23-year-old O'Brien's second goal in USL-C play for the Boys in Blue--he scored vs. Birmingham in the USL Cup last season. The assist is the first of the season and the second of his career for the 20-year-old Neidlinger, who tied for the team best with two tackles won.

The draw is the first one in the 16 meetings between the Boys in Blue and Birmingham.

Indy Eleven returns home to Carroll Stadium for "Retro Night" and the opening of Prinx Tires USL Cup play vs. Union Omaha on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans. The deadline to purchase pro-rated season tickets is Sat. Apr. 25.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:2 Birmingham Legion FC

Sun., Apr. 19, 2026 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Protective Stadium | Birmingham, Ala.

Weather: Sunny, 65 degrees

Attendance: 3,657

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 2-1-3 (+2), 9 pts, #7 in Eastern Conference

Birmingham Legion FC: 1-2-3 (-1), 6 pts, #10 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

BHM - Tyler Pasher (penalty) 39'

IND - Edward Kizza (Makel Rasheed) 68'

IND - Josh O'Brien (Logan Neidlinger) 81'

BHM - Samuel McIllhatton (Gevork Diarbian) 89'

Discipline Summary

BHM - Seth Antwi (caution) 51'

BHM - Samuel McIllhatton (caution) 54'

BHM - Dawson McCartney (caution) 71'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White (Makel Rasheed 45'), Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (Edward Kizza 52'), Noble Okello (Logan Neidlinger 78'), Bruno Rendón (Hesron Barry 84').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Kian Williams, Dylan Sing, Reice Charles-Cook.

Birmingham Legion FC Line-Up:Jassem Koleilat, Dawson McCartney, Ramiz Hamouda, Phanuel Kavita (Bryce Washington 74'), Sebastian Tregarthen, Samuel McIllhatton, Seth Antwi, Gevork Diarbian, Tyler Pasher, Peter-Lee Vassell (Serge Ngoma 66'), Romario Williams (Ronaldo Damus 66').

Birmingham Legion FC Subs Not Used: Leo Duru, Sebastian Saucedo, Kadeem Cole, Trevor McMullen.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.