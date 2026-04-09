Indy Eleven Signs Somali International Mohamed Omar

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed midfielder Mohamed Omar, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Fans can follow team news on Indy Eleven social channels and IndyEleven.com.

The 6'3 Omar started all four matches for the Somalia National Team in its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October at Algeria and vs. Mozambique and in March vs. Guinea and at Botswana. Omar played eight matches for the Ocean Stars in 2025, scoring his first Senior Team international goal in a friendly at Bahrain in November.

The 27-year-old Omar played the past two seasons in the USL Championship for San Antonio FC, scoring his first professional goal against Colorado Springs Switchbacks last April. In 2025, he started nine of 14 matches, recording five shots, two chances created, and 23 fouls won in 961 minutes.

The Notre Dame grad had 10 fouls won, two shots, and two chances created for SAFC in 2024 in 384 minutes.

Omar made 44 total appearances for the HFX Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League in 2022 and 2023. He was an assistant captain in 2023, leading the CPL in passing accuracy (89.4) and helping his team reach the playoffs.

The Toronto, Ontario, native was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids, 23rd overall.

Omar served as a captain for Notre Dame's 2021 team that earned the second NCAA College Cup appearance in school history, falling to eventual champion Clemson in penalty kicks in the semifinal. He started 23 matches that season, recording season bests in goals (4), assists (1), and points (9), and scoring a goal in the NCAA Round of 16 win over Wake Forest. He played as a central midfielder for a defense that recorded six consecutive clean sheets in the postseason, including four straight to win the ACC Championship.

Omar trained with the U20 Canadian National Team in 2018 as a 19-year-old.

He grew up playing with Indy Eleven midfielder Noble Okello at Toronto FC Academy.

Omar attended prep school at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass., where he also played basketball and ran track.

Indy Eleven continues its three-match homestand Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Monterey Bay FC in the annual "Kick for a Cause" game. Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is the spotlight partner. The match is part of the 2026 Scarf Series, so fans can purchase a ticket + knit scarf.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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