Battery Unveil '96 Anniversary Kits to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of First League Title

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to unveil the '96 Anniversary Kits, produced by hummel©, to commemorate the club's 30th anniversary of their first league title, the 1996 USISL Pro League.

Both jerseys take direct inspiration from the uniforms worn on August 24, 1996, at Stoney Field when the Battery defeated the Charlotte Eagles to claim the league crown.

The '96 Anniversary Third Kit evokes all the same design elements as the original 1996 home jersey: Bold black and red stripes, the tipped polo collar and button, dissolving gradients on the front, back, and sleeves, and a black name set on the back. The club's alternate logo, Holy City FC, appears on the front. In the hip tag space is a special star commemorating the 30th anniversary of the championship.

The '96 Anniversary Goalkeeper Kit, which has already appeared in a handful of games, is clad in gold, as worn during that title-winning night, and features a similar repeating design pattern in the fabric and black trim detailing as the original. The same commemorative star appears again on this jersey.

Both shirts will be worn together for the first time on Sat., April 18, when the Battery host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point. That day is also when the kits will be first available for purchase in the team store.

Tickets for the April 18 rivalry clash are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







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