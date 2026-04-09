Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ LV

Date: Saturday, April 11

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club bounced back from its first loss of the 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion - closing out the week with six goals in two games. Back in front of its home crowd last weekend, Republic FC put together a complete performance to defeat Phoenix Rising FC by a score of 2-0.

The Quails cashed in on their aggressive press in the 10th minute as homegrown midfielder Blake Willey netted his first career goal, assisted by Forster Ajago. The milestone was later voted as the USL Championship Goal of the Week and earned 18-year-old Willey a spot on the Team of the Week.

The lead doubled in the 24th minute when Michel Benitez turned defense to offense, intercepting a pass near midfield and slotting a pass through to Dominik Wanner who found the back of the net for the first time this year. The goal marked Wanner's fourth goal contribution of the week - just days earlier the German winger added a goal and two assists in Republic FC's 4-0 Open Cup win over Valley 559. He now leads the tournament with three assists and was named to U.S. Soccer's Team of the Round, alongside teammates Kyle Edwards and Lee Desmond, who added two goals / one assist and a goal, respectively.

In seven matches across all competitions, The Boys in Old Glory Red have kept five clean sheets and only allowed a total of three goals in 660 minutes played. Last week against Phoenix, Danny Vitiello recorded his 61st regular season clean sheet. The USL Championship all-time shutouts leader is set to hit another historic moment. He'll eclipse Cameron Iwasa to become Republic FC's all-time minutes leader after he logs 33 minutes of match play.

Know Your Opponent - Las Vegas Lights FC

Last weekend, they nearly stole a point against Western Conference leader El Paso Locomotive. El Paso took an early lead in the seventh minute, only to be leveled by a 23rd minute goal from Christian Pinzon. The Locomotive would score on either side of the halftime break, but the Lights responded back with a goal from Johnny Rodriguez in the 60th minute. A slew of second half subs continued to fuel a late push to find an equalizer, but in the end LV was unable to pull even.

Pinzon and Rodriguez represent a core group of the team's top 2025 contributors that have returned for the 2026 season. They are joined by midfielder Shawn Smart and forward Nighte Pickering, who, combined with Pinzon and Rodriguez, were responsible for 71% of Las Vegas' goals a year ago. Rodriguez has opened the season in strong form and is currently on a three-game scoring streak.

For Republic FC fans, the Lights' most notable offseason addition is Jared Mazzola. The goalkeeper made 12 appearances for the Indomitable Club in 2024-25 and helped anchor the team's run to the 2025 USL Cup Final. In his first season with Lights, Mazzola has started all five of the Nevadan club's matches.

LV Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola, featuring for Republic FC in the 2025 USL Cup Final

Head-to-Head

Republic FC holds a 9-4-4 all-time record against Las Vegas. The squad will undoubtedly be looking to replicate last year's head-to-head results. Including a USL Cup group stage match, the Indomitable Club went a perfect 3-0 against the Lights with an 11-0 scoring differential.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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