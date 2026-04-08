Republic FC Recognizes Sacramento's Indomitable Educators

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento Republic and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union recognized Matthew West and Elizabeth Villegas-Flores as March's Indomitable educators during the Republic FC game against Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park.

The Indomitable Educators program is set up to celebrate the Sacramento region's dedicated teachers and school employees and are recognized at Republic FC home matches.

Mr. West was nominated by Esparto High School Principal Alberto Tamayo, who was also recognized as an Indomitable Educator last May when he worked as Esparto's Coordinator of Community Schools and Athletic Director.

"Mr. West puts our students first and is always willing to help them in any way he can. His sense of humor and willingness to learn makes him a very special teacher," Principal Tamayo said.

A new addition to Esparto High School, Mr. West works as the Activities Director, and according to fellow staff members and Principal Tamayo, his strong leadership skills, positive energy and strong rapport with the staff, students, and community have had a lasting impact on campus.

"It feels amazing to be recognized for doing something that I love to do," Mr. West said. "I hope my students will understand that life can be hard sometimes, but being indomitable means not laying down and quitting, always try again and again to succeed."

Ms. Elizabeth Villegas-Flores is a Social Emotional Learning Paraeducator, primarily based at Esparto Middle School. She was nominated by Esparto Middle School principal Amonjon Kullar.

Now in her third year, Ms. Villegas-Flores has quickly become an indispensable part of the Esparto Unified School District and has shown remarkable initiative, creativity, and dedication.

"Her presence is felt and valued at every site she visits," Principal Kullar said. "Whether she's facilitating structured lunchtime activities, helping students regulate their emotions or simply offering a listening ear, Elizabeth radiates calmness, patience, and compassion."

In April 2024, Ms. Villegas-Flores planned and created a wellness center at Esparto Middle School that now serves as a model for other school sites. Along with managing this center, her influence extends beyond the school day and the middle school campus. After the school day, she teaches a class at Esparto Elementary as part of the Extended Learning Opportunities Program and regularly supports the high school staff when needed.

When asked who inspired her to become an educator, Ms. Villegas-Flores credited her students and their resilience and perseverance to continue after setbacks. Becoming someone that those students can trust motivates her to keep showing up every day.

"One thing I want students to know is that they are worthy," Ms. Villegas-Flores said. "They are worthy of respect, care, second chances and success. I want them to truly believe that their future is in their hands, that they have the strength and power to shape it, and that they are stronger than they think."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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