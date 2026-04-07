On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men today announced that Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC has recalled goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from his loan to Brooklyn FC in the USL Championship, pending league and federation approval.
Rizvanovich appeared in three matches for Brooklyn FC after joining the club on loan in February 2026, starting all three and logging 270 minutes. He made his debut in the club's inaugural USL Championship match, a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven on March 8. Across his time in Brooklyn, he recorded one clean sheet, made six saves, and conceded five goals.
Brooklyn FC thanks Kayne for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best moving forward.
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