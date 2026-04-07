USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's James Murphy has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week five performance in the club's 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC.
(M) - James Murphy - James Murphy earned an 8.0 FotMob rating and scored the opening goal for Loudoun United, helping lead the comeback in the club's 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC this past Saturday.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven
D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC
D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC
D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery
M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United
Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery
Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5 - Loudoun United FC
- Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5 - Charleston Battery
- On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
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