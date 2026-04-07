USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's James Murphy has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week five performance in the club's 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC.

(M) - James Murphy - James Murphy earned an 8.0 FotMob rating and scored the opening goal for Loudoun United, helping lead the comeback in the club's 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC this past Saturday.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery

M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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