Loudoun United FC Sign Defender Ethan Pendleton and Midfielder Aaron Hurge to USL Two Team

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed defender Ethan Pendleton and midfielder Aaron Hurge to its USL Two team for the 2026 season.

Pendleton joins Loudoun United FC 2 following his time with the UCLA Bruins and prior experience within the D.C. United Academy and Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship. The defender was part of UCLA's 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship-winning squad and has trained and competed at the professional level against top collegiate and senior players. Pendleton has transferred to the University of Pittsburgh ahead of the upcoming collegiate season.

"Ethan is a natural leader within the group and given his vast experience, we are keen to see his growth over this season," said USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "We know he will bring professionalism and fierce determination to compete daily which will in turn, elevate standards within the group. He will demand excellence from himself and others, and he is someone the fans will immediately take a liking to."

Player: Ethan Pendleton

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 10/17/2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Height: 6'0''

Status: Domestic

Hurge joins Loudoun United FC 2 following a developmental pathway through the Columbus Crew Academy and experience with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship. During his time with Columbus, Hurge was selected for the USMNT U-15 and Jamaica U-17 teams. After joining Loudoun on loan during the 2024-25 season, Hurge gained valuable minutes at the professional level before returning to Columbus and later moving on to Ohio State University ahead of the 2025 collegiate season. At Ohio State, Hurge earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during the 2025 campaign and later received All-Big Ten recognition.

"We know Aaron well from his time with the first team last preseason, and it will be exciting for our fans to see him continue to mature on the pitch," said USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "He is a player who offers significant energy and dynamic ability in all phases of play, and is extremely comfortable on the ball. Aaron is coming off a successful spring season with Ohio State and we think he will achieve good things in the game."

Player: Aaron Hurge

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 01/05/2007

Age: 19

Birthplace: West Palm Beach, FL

Height: 5'7''

Status: Domestic

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match this Friday as they host Louisville City FC at Segra Field for a 6:30 PM kickoff. Come out and watch as Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026

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