Zimbabwean International Tatenda Mkuruva Re-Signs with Detroit City FC for 2026 Campaign

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has signed with the club on a one-year contract for the 2026 USL Championship season. He will wear #16 for Le Rouge. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

Mkuruva, 30, returns to Detroit for his second season in Rouge and Gold. He boasts top-flight experience in South Africa and Zambia, having previously played for Cape Town City FC in the Premier Soccer League and Buildcon FC in the Zambian Premier League after beginning his professional career with Dynamos in Harare. During his time at Dynamos, he helped the club to multiple league titles and domestic trophies, earning Rookie of the Year and Soccer Star of the Year honors in 2015.

Since moving to the United States in 2019, he has been a mainstay for Michigan Stars FC, becoming club captain and backstopping the team to a NISA League Championship title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023. As a member of Michigan Stars, he faced Detroit City FC multiple times during his tenure and became well-acquainted with the club's supporters and atmosphere. The one-year agreement gives Detroit City FC flexibility in a competitive 2026 campaign while adding a proven, locally rooted goalkeeper to a squad aiming to build on recent USL Championship progress. Mkuruva will be eligible for all USL Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches upon completion of league and federation processing. He joins Carlos Herrera and Carlos Saldana as DCFC's goalkeepers.

On the international stage, Mkuruva has represented Zimbabwe at the under-17, under-20, and under-23 levels, before making his senior debut in 2016. He was Zimbabwe's starting goalkeeper at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, including a memorable 2-2 draw against Algeria in group play.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026

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