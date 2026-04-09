Detroit City FC Returns Home to Face Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC (DCFC) returns to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, April 11, for a 4 p.m. EDT kickoff against Sporting Club Jacksonville in USL Championship Eastern Conference action. The match will stream on ESPN+ and TUDN as Le Rouge looks to continue its strong start to the 2026 league campaign.

Detroit enters the weekend sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1-1 record and seven points through four league matches, while Sporting JAX arrives in 13th place at 0-1-4 with one point from five matches. DCFC has scored five goals and allowed only two in league play, while Jacksonville has also scored five times but given up 12 goals so far this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday will mark the first meeting between Detroit City FC and Sporting Club Jacksonville. Detroit has been strong when striking first this season, winning both matches in which it scored the opener, while Jacksonville has yet to recover for a result after conceding first in its only such match.

DETROIT CITY FC TEAM NEWS

Le Rouge comes into Saturday unbeaten over its last two USL Championship matches after a 1-0 home victory over the Charleston Battery on March 28 and a 0-0 road draw at Rhode Island FC on April 4. Detroit has kept back-to-back league shutouts and has recorded three shutouts in its first four Championship matches, with goalkeeper Carlos Herrera playing every league minute.

Key Performers:

Detroit's attack has been led by Darren Smith, who has scored four of the club's five league goals this season. Smith's scoring run includes two goals in the season opener against Brooklyn FC, the equalizer at Indy Eleven, and the second-half winner against Charleston.

Kobe Hernandez-Foster has created a team-best nine chances in league play, while Callum Montgomery leads the side with 203 completed passes and has helped anchor a back line alongside captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, Tommy Silva and Haruki Yamazaki. That defensive group has helped limit opponents to only two goals through four matches and has given Detroit one of the strongest defensive records in the conference entering Match Day 6.

APRIL 11 INJURY/SUSPENSION REPORT

DCFC lists Michael Bryant (ankle), Ben Morris (knee), Maxi Rodriguez (leg) and Preston Tabort Etaka (groin) as unavailable entering the weekend.

SPORTING JAX TEAM NEWS:

Sporting JAX, led by head coach Liam Fox, is still searching for its first USL Championship win. Jacksonville opened the season with losses to Hartford Athletic, Miami FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Tampa Bay Rowdies, with its lone point coming in a 1-1 draw at Rhode Island FC.

Key Performers:

Kieran Sadlier leads Sporting JAX with two goals, while Mohamed Traore, Emil Jääskeläinen and Rafferty Pedder have each added one. Harvey Neville has been a key creator for the visitors with two assists and six chances created, while Jääskeläinen leads the team with 15 shots and six shots on target.

The officiating crew for Saturday's match is set to feature Elvis Osmanovic as referee, with Jacob Little and Andrew Stefanick as assistant referees and Ryan Homik as fourth official.

Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 11, with the official kickoff time listed as 4:06 p.m. Tickets are still available at detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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