Preview: Rowdies vs Oakland

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







USL Championship Matchday 5

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Oakland Roots SC

Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

League Records

Rowdies: 4-0-0 (2-0-0 at home), 12 pts, 1st in the East

Oakland: 2-1-1 (1-0-1 on the road), 7 pts, 5th in the East

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

'90s Night: It's '90s Night at Al Lang this Saturday. Arrive early to enjoy a '90s curated playlist in stadium and pick up free Green and Gold glow sticks at gates while supplies last.

Fann Pack Ticket Package: Complete your '90s Night look with an exclusive Rowdies Fanny Pack ticket package. Click here to purchase.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are back at home this Saturday looking keep the good vibes rolling with their fifth straight win to start the season. A win in this weekend's matchup with Oakland Roots SC would put this year's squad on equal ground with the 2021 Rowdies. That year's squad set the standard with five consecutive victories to open the campaign before going on to win claim the club's first Players' Shield with a record-setting 72 points in the regular season.

Casciato Voted Coach of the Month

Dominic Casciato took home much deserved USL Championship Coach of the Month honors for March after leading the Rowdies to their best start to a season since 2021. Casciato won the award with 48 percent of the ballot voted on by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee. The Rowdies led the Championship in March with a 1.07 Expected Goals Against mark while also recording a 5.83 Expected Goals mark, showcasing early signs of how strong the revamped roster can be at both ends of the field.

Resolute Rowdies

The season is still young, but the Rowdies are looking like a formidable team to break down. Through four matches, the Rowdies have allowed just one goal, a league-best heading into the weekend. They've achieved that while only allowing one shot on target per match limited opponents to fewer than ten touches in the box per match. It's a notable defensive turnaround for a Rowdies side that finished the 2025 campaign with 50 goals allowed.

Conway's Streak Comes in Clutch

Forward Evan Conway continued his goal contribution streak with a vital goal to keep the Rowdies winning streak alive in Jacksonville last week. Conway has now notched two goals and one assist in his first three Rowdies appearances. Conway's goal contribution streak in the league extends back to last year when he finished with two goals and an assist in his final three regular season appearances for North Carolina FC.

Throwing it Back to the '90s

The Rowdies were one of the few teams to survive the collapse of the orginal NASL in the 1980s. Thanks to the loyalty of local fans and ownership, the club held on into the 1990s before going on a hiatus that lasted until the start of the Modern Era in 2010. In honor of '90s Night at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday, click here to learn more about what Rowdies were up to in the '90s.

Western Conference Record

The Rowdies had a rough go of it last season in their matchups against Western Conference opponents, recording just one win in eight contests (1W-4L-3D). The slate is wiped clean starting this Saturday as the Rowdies face off against Oakland for their first showdown with a team from out west. This Saturday marks Oakland's third visit to Al Lang Stadium. The Rowdies secured all three points by identical 3-0 scorelines in those previous two home matchups.

Scouting Oakland

Oakland took a pause in league action last week, but head coach Ryan Martin has his new side off to a strong start in 2026 with 7 points from their first four matches. The former Loudoun United coach recruited several key contributors from last year's squad that helped clinch Loudoun's first playoff appearances for his first season out in Oakland. Defender Keegan Tingey, midfielder Tommy McCabe, and forward Florian Valot all traded the east coast for the west coast to follow Martin.

Goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel is unavailable for Oakland's trip to Tampa Bay this weekend. Spiegel is serving a suspension from his red card in Oakland's defeat to Orange County SC in the club's last regular season outing.

Upcoming Rowdies Milestones

Rowdies Forward Russell Cicerone (70 goals + 29 assists) is nearing 100 regular season goal contributions in his USL Championship career. Cicerone would be the 11th player in league history to reach 100 goal contributions.

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke (99 appearances) is nearing his 100th appearance for the Rowdies across all competitions. Wyke would be the 11th player from the Rowdies 2021 Players' Shield winning squad to hit 100 club appearances.

Approaching 100 regular season appearances: Jahmali Waite (98)

Approaching 30 regular season assists: Russell Cicerone (29)

Approaching 30 regular season shutouts: Jahmali Waite (29)

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Archer, Nigro, Vivi, Wyke







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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