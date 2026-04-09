Siaha Wins USL Championship Player of the Month for March

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - For the first time ever in club history, Hartford Athletic claimed United Soccer League Championship Player of the Month honors as goalkeeper Antony Siaha was named the USL Championship Player of the Month for March. Siaha's award is backed behind an impressive four-game stretch that featured two clean sheets and 16 total saves.

Siaha's historic honor comes after leading Hartford through an undefeated four-game span (2-0-2) in March where he only surrendered three goals in four contests and held an 84.2% save percentage. The Tuscon, Arizona native's month was highlighted with a 10-save, 2-1 win over Brooklyn FC on March 21 that eventually led to him earning a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

"Earning (USL Championship) Player of the Month means a lot to me, but I don't see this as an individual achievement. It's a reflection of our team (defense). As a goalkeeper, none of this is possible without the trust, effort, and commitment from the guys in front of me every single game," said Siaha. "The way we defend together, communicate, and fight for each other is what makes moments like this happen. I'm truly grateful for all of you and proud to be part of this team. This recognition belongs to all of us."

"Antony is extremely focused right now, and when a guy that talented is so focused, great things tend to happen. I am so happy for his success. Three clean sheets from four away matches is excellent and Antony and the work-rate of the ten guys in front of him have us in a very good position to start the season," said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Our staff and his teammates are proud of the way he has started this season. I believe he has another level to go in the game and he is actively pushing toward it right now."

Siaha and Harford Athletic kick off a four-game homestand on Saturday, April 11th. They'll be facing off against El Paso Locomotive FC with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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