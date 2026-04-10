Hartford Athletic Return Home to Host El Paso Locomotive FC, Begin Four-Game Homestand

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - After being away from home for the last two games, Hartford Athletic return to Trinity Health Stadium for a four-game homestand, beginning with a primetime showdown against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, April 11th. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

WHEN: Saturday, April 11th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, The WAX, ESPN+

HISTORY FOR HARTFORD

Hartford Athletic has been seizing United Soccer League Championship standing points at a comfortable rate thus far this season, reflecting their best start to a season in club history with a 2-0-3 overall record (9 points). Athletic is one of four teams in the entire league that remain undefeated (their opponent, El Paso Locomotive, being another) and currently sit in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings. While defensive play has been the key to Hartford's success thus far this campaign, it might take a bit more to tackle down one of the league's best squads in El Paso Locomotive FC.

SUREFIRE SIAHA

Another league match down means another outstanding performance for Antony Siaha in the books. The 27-year-old goalkeeper heads into Saturday recently being named the USL Championship Player of the Month, the first ever monthly honor in club history. In five starts this season, Siaha has earned three clean sheets and made 20 combined saves, good for the most league wide. His brilliance in goal has helped keep Athletic unbeaten

thus far this season and he'll need to come up large on Saturday for that trend to continue.

SCOUTING REPORT

Hartford comes into Saturday night with a true test at hand, facing a top team in the league who sits in second place in the USL Championship Western Conference with a 3-0-1 record. El Paso Locomotive FC is the second highest scoring team in the league while two of their stars, Amando Moreno and Rubio Rubín, each have four goals this season, good for a tie among the top goal scorers in the league. Hartford is going to need to button down defensively and outplay their opponent offensively to come out of Saturday with crucial points.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"Having set another club record this past weekend with five games unbeaten to start the league season is another big step forward for us, especially with four of those games coming on the road and three of them resulting in clean sheets," said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We expected more out of the game in Miami after almost tripling their expected goals in the match but we showed grit and focus again which I will never complain about."

"We have a very good opponent this weekend that are attacking at a high level with high end veteran players in El Paso," continued Burke. "We are all looking forward to being home for the remainder of this month and we are preparing to put our best foot forward in front of our fans, hopefully in front of packed house that can help us carry this momentum through our homestand."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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