San Antonio FC Adds Landry Walker on USL Academy Agreement
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced it has added midfielder Landry Walker on a USL academy agreement, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're happy to welcome Landry back on an academy agreement," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "When he got the opportunity last year, Landry showed strong character and quality in his performances, and we believe he can be a valuable contributor for us this season."
The Ricos SAFC Pro Academy product joins the first team for the third consecutive season, having already gained experience in league and domestic cup competitions. At 15 years and 25 days old, Walker became the fifth-youngest player in league history with his professional debut against FC Tulsa in June 2024. He went on to log 328 minutes in 10 matches across all competitions for SAFC last season, also becoming the youngest starter in club history with his first USL Championship start against Lexington SC on August 16.
Internationally, Walker has appeared for the United States national team at the U-15 and U-17 levels. He appeared most recently in February at the U-17 Concacaf U-17 Championship, playing in all three matches to help the team qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup this November in Qatar.
San Antonio FC returns to action Saturday, April 11, hosting Miami FC at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
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