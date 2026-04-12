San Antonio FC Draws Miami FC, 0-0

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC remained unbeaten at home in league play this season with a 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Toyota Field Saturday.

SAFC put up 18 shots in the match but wasn't able to connect for an opening goal.

The San Antonio defense put up their league-leading fifth clean sheet of the season, now holding opponents scoreless in five of the team's first seven matches.

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads to rival El Paso Locomotive FC next Saturday, April 18 to kick off the first leg of the 2026 Copa Tejas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC goes to 3-1-3 on the season with 12 points, moving into 3rd place in the Western Conference standings.

The match marks the first-ever draw between the sides in five meetings, with SAFC picking up its first result against Miami since 2022.

SAFC outshot Miami 18-11, the team's second-highest total of the season.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made three saves in the match for his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Batrouni's 18 saves this season are tied for third in the league.

Attendance: 5,758

SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Nelson Flores Blanco, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Tiago Saurez, Alex Crognale, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Curt Calov (Dmitrii Erofeev 46'), Mikey Maldonado, Jorge Hernandez, Christian Sorto (Cristian Parano 59'), EJ Johnson (Santiago Patiño 69')

Substitutions Not Used: Rece Buckmaster, Emil Cuello, Richard Sanchez, Alexis Souahy, Leo Urrutia, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Curt Calov) 25'

MIA: Yellow Card (Alessandro Milesi) 36'

SA: Yellow Card (EJ Johnson) 36'

MIA: Yellow Card (Riyon Tori) 39'

SA: Red Card (Mason Tunbridge) 72'

SA: Yellow Card (Mikey Maldonado) 77'

MIA: Yellow Card (Eloy Room) 86'

SA: Yellow Card (Santiago Patiño) 89'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Well, a positive and the good thing is we get a point, put another point on the table, the clean sheet, but we should do better. We controlled the ball for the most part of the game, but we need to be aggressive, more effective in the final third, so that's something we need to continue working on and improve in games. Games are tough. They're very close, and sometimes you get one, maybe two or three good opportunities. You need to put one of those away. We don't have those games with like 10 or 15 chances. One or two or three, that's the most that you have, so we have to finish those."

(On the team's defense)

"Well, it's been good. Obviously, we have to work every week. Sometimes we have a tough game, a difficult game, like the one in Orange County, but for the most part, I think the defensive side of the team has been good. They've been connected and defending with a lot of urgency. You know, today we had a team who would defend well in a lower block, but they were very dangerous in counterattacks, and I think for the most part, the urgency of the guys to get back and defend, they were good."

Midfielder Curt Calov

(On the draw)

"I think getting points is always good at home. We definitely want to get three, but look, a point is a point and another shout out. Defense is rolling right now, and I think it's just getting that attack rolling, which I know we can, and we've showed it before early in the season. Yeah, I think it's not the exact result we wanted, but at the end of a five-game stretch in 13 days, a point is a point."

(On feeling like the offense is coming along)

"Yeah, I think so. I mean, look like we just said, it's 13 days, five games. That's a lot on everyone's body. It goes to show you the depth we have on our team, and yeah, I think it's a good point. We know there are chances that we want to turn those into three points, but it's early in the season. It's building blocks to get to that moment We have our chances, and that's from our offense creating those chances. It might not end up in the back of the net, but in training, we see it. We see these guys finishing working on it, and we know it's going to come, and once it comes, the flood gates will open, so I don't think it's cause for concern at all."

Defender Akeem O'Connor-Ward

(On responding to the loss on Wednesday)

"I thought we responded well. Obviously not to the extent we wanted, in regards to a point standpoint, but personally, being in the locker room, seeing the guys and the belief of like pulling the turnaround, going on the road and coming back here and traveling, because not everyone sees what we do, right? Not everyone sees when we come in, when we train. Everyone sees Saturday. That's what people see, so being in the locker room and seeing the guys still be on board, being together, willing to still fight for each other. Maybe it's not panning out right here, but once again, it's a long season, and I think you keep putting time in the bank, eventually it's going to add up, and things fall your way, and I foresee that happening for us."

(On the team's offense)

"Personally, I don't have any worries about just what we're at right now. I've been in this league over six years now. I understand there's ups and downs of it. We have good leadership, we have a good coach, we have a good team. There's going to be ups and downs, and it's about minimizing the downs and capitalizing on the ups, and I think we can do that. We're moving forward, so it's just taking a few days, getting away from the game, and then hopefully, coming back with a clear head as a group and getting a big three points in El Paso."

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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