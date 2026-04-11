Monterey Bay FC Travel East to Visit Indy Eleven in Search of First Road Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2, 2 points) travel to face Indy Eleven (1-1-2, 5 points) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT in Week 6 of the 2026 USL Championship regular season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+

Monterey Bay FC head out on the road following a 0-0 draw to San Antonio FC last weekend. The Crisp-and-Kelp have continued to show signs of defensive organization and discipline, keeping matches within reach while limiting high-quality chances. However, the side is still searching for its first win of the 2026 campaign and will look to translate improved performances into points away from home in a tough Eastern Conference environment.

Indy Eleven enter the match in solid early-season form, collecting five points from their first 4 matches. Known for their physical style and strong home atmosphere, Indy has been difficult to break down while finding timely goals on the offensive end. The Eleven will look to build on their positive start and take advantage of home-field conditions as they aim to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

The previous matchup between both sides was on July 5 of last season, also in Indianapolis. Monterey Bay FC fell 3-0 to Indy Eleven in an interconference matchup during the 2025 USL Championship season at Cardinale Stadium. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed moments of defensive organization early, but Indy capitalized on key chances in the first half while creating a few opportunities of their own. Both sides battled for control in midfield, but Indy found the breakthrough before halftime. Indy Eleven increased pressure in the second half and added to their lead, while Monterey Bay struggled to regain momentum. Monterey Bay FC saw efforts across the pitch, particularly along the back line to slow Indy's rhythm. Despite pushing to respond, Monterey Bay ultimately fell in a difficult home performance.

Historically, matchups between Monterey Bay FC and Indy Eleven have been limited due to conference alignment, making this interconference clash a relatively rare meeting. With Monterey Bay seeking a breakthrough result and Indy looking to maintain momentum early in the season, Saturday's contest presents an important opportunity for both sides to establish rhythm as the 2026 campaign continues.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Indy Eleven

Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium; Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026; 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

Weather: Cloudy and 65°F

2026 Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2, 2 pts, 12th West); Indy Eleven (1-1-2, 5 pts, 8th East)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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