New Mexico United's Win Streaks Comes to an End

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Phoenix, AZ - New Mexico United's winning streak in league play came to an end Saturday in Phoenix by a score of 3-0. Despite Phoenix leading a majority of the match Kris Shakes kept the Black and Yellow in the match.

In the 13th minute of play Ihsan Sacko converted from the penalty spot to put Rising up 1-0. Later on in the 34th minute Rising was awarded another penalty. John Scearce was picked to take this one which was saved by Kris Shakes in an acrobatic effort to keep the lead for Phoenix at 1-0.

Rising would add on two more goals in the second half making the score 3-0 thanks to John Scearce in the 76th and Ihsan Sacko in the 82nd. United would finish the night with the majority of the possession 55% to 45%.

"You know there's a level of momentum we had built over the last 2 league games..." said Head Coach Dennis Sanchez postgame. "I'm hopeful that we'll continue to get some guys back healthy and just find a level of rhythm."

New Mexico United will return home for a week off before beginning their run at the Prinx Tries USL Cup at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park against USL League One side AV Alta. This will be United's 2nd annual Pups on the Pitch match and you can buy your human ticket online at https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets. More information regarding Pups on the Pitch will be sent out early next week.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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