Anderson Shines as Brooklyn Cruise to 3-0 Victory over Charleston Battery

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC delivered a commanding performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Charleston Battery, controlling the match from early on and never letting their grip slip.

The hosts struck first in the 9th minute when winger Jaden Servania unleashed a left-footed effort from outside the box that found the bottom corner, setting the tone for the evening.

Charleston had a brief chance to respond shortly before, but midfielder Emilio Ycaza's close-range header drifted just over the bar.

Brooklyn doubled their lead in the 32nd minute through forward Stefan Stojanovic, who finished a fast break with a precise strike into the bottom right corner after being set up by winger Markus Anderson.

The first half ended with Brooklyn firmly in control at 2-0, despite a late push from Charleston that forced a strong save from goalkeeper Jackson Lee.

After the break, Charleston showed more urgency, creating several chances, most notably through forward Miguel Berry, but Lee stood tall, making multiple key saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Brooklyn remained dangerous on the counter and sealed the result in the 61st minute when Anderson converted from close range after a well-worked move involving forward CJ Olney Jr.

The closing stages saw Charleston push for a consolation goal, earning corners and testing the defense, but Brooklyn stayed organized.

Lee continued his impressive performance with crucial stops, while the defense absorbed pressure effectively.

In the end, Brooklyn's clinical finishing and disciplined defending proved decisive.

The 3-0 scoreline reflected their efficiency in both boxes, while Charleston were left to rue missed opportunities and an inability to break through a resilient back line.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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