Lexington SC Falls to Rhode Island FC, 3-1
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - A tough night for Lexington SC Saturday ended 3-1 in favor of Rhode Island FC.
Two first-half goals from Rhode Island put Lexington behind the eight ball early, forcing the club to play from behind.
The visitors' Aldair Sanchez and Jojea Kwizera accounted for the first two scores of the evening, and Leo Afonso accounted for a third in the 68' minute.
Lexington did not throw in the towel, however, threatening several times in the final 15 minutes of play.
That determination led to Jacob Greene's first goal of the season off a lovely assist from Tarik Scott in his USL Championship debut.
LSC ultimately fell short of a second goal, moving to 1W-3L-2D with the result.
GOALS
RI: 22' Aldair Sanchez
RI: 27' Jojea Kwizera (assist: JJ Williams)
RI: 68' Leo Afonso (assist: Noah Fuson)
LEX: 85' Jacob Greene (assist: Tarik Scott)
LINEUPS
LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty (71' Javain Brown), Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene (90' Xavier Zengue), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps, Michael Adedokun (80' Tarik Scott), Nick Firmino (71' Malik Henry-Scott), Phillip Goodrum
RI: Koke Vegas, Aldair Sanchez, Hamady Diop, Karifa Yao, Frank Nodarse, Clay Holstad, Hugo Bacharach (88' Grant Stoneman), Leo Afonso (70' Amos Shapiro-Thompson), Agustín Rodríguez (56' Noah Fuson), Jojea Kwizera (70' Nick Scardina), JJ Williams (88' Logan Dorsey)
UP NEXT
LSC hits the road for some USL After Dark action next Saturday. The club will travel to Irvine to take on Orange County SC for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff.
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