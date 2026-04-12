Battery Fall 3-0 on Road to Brooklyn

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery suffered a 3-0 road defeat to Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on Saturday. Brooklyn scored twice in the first half and once in the second half, creating a deficit that proved to be too large to overcome in the end. The Battery recorded more shots (13 to 10) but had only four on target, all of which were saved. Charleston will look to rebound when they return home to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sat., April 18, at Patriots Point, for their next match.

The Battery kicked off against Brooklyn aiming to end their early road stretch on a positive note. Charleston nearly opened the scoring via Emilio Ycaza on a free header after Colton Swan headed the ball back into the box, but the effort went over the crossbar.

Brooklyn managed to take an early 1-0 lead in the 9th minute through Jaden Servania.

No shots were recorded in the match in the roughly 20 minutes after the opener until the hosts doubled their lead, 2-0, in the 32nd minute via Stefan Stojanovic.

Charleston's first shot on target of the game came in stoppage time, a strike by Miguel Berry that was saved by goalkeeper Jackson Lee.

At the break, Brooklyn maintained their 2-0 lead. The Battery recorded four shots, one on target, and held just under 70% possession.

Play resumed for the second half with Charleston searching for a way back into the game, with Wilmer Cabrera and Joey Akpunonu entering the fray out of the break.

The Battery recorded a pair of shots in the opening 10 minutes of the second stanza, by Laurent Kissiedou and Ycaza, but both were off the mark.

Brooklyn added to their lead in the 61st minute via Markus Anderson to make the score 3-0.

Berry nearly put the Battery on the board in the 76th and 77th minutes with shots on target, both of which were saved by Lee.

The night ended 3-0 in favor of the hosts as Charleston were dealt their second league defeat of the year.

Saturday's result moved the Battery's record to 3W-2L-0D (9pts) in USL Championship play.

Charleston return home for their next match on Sat., April 18, against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on national television at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Lineups and Scoring Summary

Lineups

BKN: Lee, Alves, Latinovich, Vancaeyezeele, McLaughlin (Nishikawa, 71'), Okiyoshi, McNamara (Obregon, 71'), Stojanovic (Kante, 71'), Olney Jr. (Mangione, 82'), Anderson, Servania (Pinto, 59')

CHS: Zamudio, Messer (Wayne, 85'), Smith, Suber (Akpunonu, 46'), Martinez, Kelly, Pakhomov (Foster, 65'), Ycaza (Houssou, 65'), Kissiedou, Swan (Cabrera, 46'), Berry

Scoring Summary

BKN - Jaden Servania, 9' (Markus Anderson)

BKN - Stefan Stojanovic, 32' (Markus Anderson)

BKN - Markus Anderson, 61' (Christopher Olney Jr.)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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