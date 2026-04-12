Monterey Bay FC Falls, 3-0, in Indianapolis

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Monterey Bay FC (0-4-2, 2 points) remains winless to start the 2026 campaign following a 3-1 loss to Indy Eleven (2-1-2, 8 points) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The night was highlighted by Indy's Jack Blake, who became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the victory.

The match began with Indy Eleven applying heavy pressure, breaking through in the 13th minute when Bruno Rendón latched onto a precise through-ball from Cam Lindley to slot home the opening goal. Monterey Bay's defense, led by goalkeeper Fernando Delgado, worked tirelessly to keep the deficit at one through the first half despite being outshot 9-3 in the opening 45 minutes.

Monterey Bay found a spark early in the second half. In the 51st minute, Wesley Leggett cut inside from the top of the box and curled a magnificent strike into the bottom corner to level the score. However, the celebration was short-lived. Just one minute later, Indy Eleven responded when Jack Blake pounced on a rebound in the box, recording his 28th career goal for the club and cementing his place as Indy's all-time leading scorer.

Indy Eleven added an insurance goal in the 68th minute through Loïc Mesanvi, who finished a one-on-one opportunity after a long distribution from the back. Monterey Bay finished the night with seven shot attempts but struggled to break through Indy's organized defensive block in the closing stages.

Monterey Bay Football Club will remain away to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs Saturday, April 18, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. PT.

Additional Notes

Facundo Canete (Achilles)

Information

Date: April 11, 2026

Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium; Indianapolis, Indiana

Weather: Sunny and 65°F

Attendance: 9,101

Scoring Summary: 1 3 F Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1 Indy Eleven 1 2 3

MB: Wesley Leggett 51'

IND: Bruno Rendón 13'; Jack Blake 52'; Loïc Mesanvi 68'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2): Fernando Delgado, Luka Malesevic, Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia, Nick Ross, Giorgi Lomtadze (Wesley Leggett 46 ¬Â²), Sebastian Lletget (Eduardo Blancas 60 ¬Â²), Ryuga Nakamura (Belmar Joseph 60 ¬Â²), Ilijah Paul, Omari Glasgow (Adrian Rebollar 73 ¬Â²)

Subs not used: Ciaran Dalton, Adbel Talabi, Nico Gordon

Indy Eleven (4-3-3): Eric Dick, Hayden White, Anthony Herbert, Paco Craig, Aodhan Quinn (Kian Williams 75 ¬Â²), Josh O'Brien, Cameron Lindley, Jack Blake, Loïc Mesanvi, Bruno Rendón (Hesron Barry 69 ¬Â²), Noble Okello (Edward Kizzi 75 ¬Â²)

Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger, Mikah Thomas, Hesron Barry

Stats Summary: MB / IND

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 8

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 16 / 20

Possession: 37% / 63%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Joel Garcia (Caution) 25 ¬Â²

IND: Noble Okello (Caution) 31 ¬Â²

MB: Zackery Farnsworth (caution) 75'

MB: Eduardo Blancas (caution) 82'

IND: Hesron Barry (caution) 83'

IND: Kian Williams (caution) 87'

Officials

Referee: Joshua Enarnacion







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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