Phoenix Rising Downs New Mexico United, 3-0, to Secure First Regular Season Win of 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Phoenix FC's JP Scearce on game night

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Phoenix FC's JP Scearce on game night(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising put together its most complete performance of 2026 against its rivals on Saturday night, netting three goals to down New Mexico United 3-0 on April 11 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Forward Ihsan Sacko netted a brace, midfielder JP Scearce netted his second goal of the season and goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky picked up a second clean sheet to propel Rising to its first regular season win of 2026.

"Everybody today was different," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Everybody hit the level, which I'm very happy with. Football is a process and things happen over time. For me, the one thing that I'm very happy and very proud of is seeing these boys every day coming to work and putting in their maximum best. We got rewarded for the work that we've been doing."

Rising has now beaten New Mexico in three of its last four meetings in the regular season, while Saturday marked it first victory at home over its rivals since 2022. The win propelled Rising to 6th in the Western Conference as it kicks off yet another three-match week.

Clicking On All Cylinders

For the first time in 2026, two Rising players finished with multiple goal contributions in the same match. Sacko finished with a brace, improving his tally to a team-high seven goal contributions in all competitions (3G, 4A), while Scearce (2G, 1A) netted a second goal and picked up his first assist of the season.

"I think it was probably our best performance of the season," Scearce said. "We needed a reaction after the poor start that we've had. I think we got out on the front foot in the first half and hopefully we can build off that."

The three-goal win marked Rising's largest margin of victory in the regular season, and second time it netted more than three goals in a match this season. Rising will look to build on that momentum when it heads to San Jose next Wednesday.

A Crucial Week

Rising next returns to the road for its most critical week of the 2026 season to date. It first travels to PayPal Park to face MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Currently tied for first in the Western Conference, the 'Quakes have won first of its first seven matches of the season. It marks Rising's first-ever meeting against San Jose.

From the Bay Area, Rising will fly to Miami to face Miami FC over the weekend. The match will be Rising's first against Eastern Conference opposition of the 2026 season. It then returns home for its first Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

"I'm very happy and proud of seeing these boys every day coming to work and putting in their maximum best," Kah said. "Today we got rewarded for the work. I'm just proud of how we've been continuing to play with guys out, players filling in. There's no pouting, there's nothing. And that just shows the resilience and the character of this team."

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - Ihsan Sacko (Penalty), 13th minute: From the penalty spot, Ihsan Sacko used his right foot to slot the ball into the left side of the net.

PHX - JP Scearce (Hope Avayevu), 75th minute: Running onto the ball at the top of the box, JP Scearce used his right foot to slot the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

PHX - Ihsan Sacko (JP Scearce), 82nd minute: Winning the ball in final third, JP Scearce played the ball to Ihsan Sacko who dribbled toward the byline before using his left foot to slide the ball into the net at the near post.

Notes

-Saturday marked the first of three matches against New Mexico United FC in 2026.

-It also was Rising's first home win against New Mexico since 2022.

-Rising has now won three of the last four regular season matches in the series.

-With his brace, forward Ihsan Sacko netted his second and third goals of the season.

-The Frenchman leads Rising with seven goal contributions in all competitions (3G, 4A).

-With his goal and assist, JP Scearce now sits with three goal contributions this season (2G, 1A).

-Hope Avayevu secured his first goal contribution of the season with his assist to Scearce.

-Saturday marked the first time this season in which two Rising players finished with multiple goal contributions in the same match.

-Checking into the match in the 74 th minute, defender Daniel Flores took the field at 38th & Washington for the first time since October 18, 2025.

-Patrick Rakovsky has now kept two clean sheets this season.

Phoenix Rising (1-2-3, 6pts) vs New Mexico United (2-3-0, 6pts)

April 11, 2026 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 2 3

New Mexico United 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Sacko (Penalty), 13

PHX: Scearce (Avayevu), 75

PHX: Sacko (Scearce), 82

Misconduct Summary:

NM: Howell (caution), 25

PHX: Scearce (caution), 45+3

PHX: Moursou (caution), 51

NM: Gloster (caution), 63

NM: Noel (caution), 80

NM: Hurst (caution), 90

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Biasi (Dennis, 81), D Vukovic (Flores, 74), D Pelayo, D Smith, M Scearce ©, M Moursou, M Gómez (Studenhofft, 89), M Avayevu (Capetillo, 89), F Johnson (Johnson, 89), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Ramirez, D Gaydon, M Ping

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Sacko, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Sacko, 4); FOULS: 18 (Avayevu, 4); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 1

NM: GK Shakes, D Gloster, D Hamalainen, D Howell, D Jabang © (LaCava, 76), M Wilkerson (Djeffal, 77), M Bailey, M Nava (Hurst, 62), M Noel, M Reid-Stephen (Harris, 61), F Archimede (Rennicks, 61)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Arozarena, D Seymore

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Multiple players, 2) SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Hurst, 1); FOULS: 18 (Noel, 3) OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 6

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referees: Seth Martin, Justin Fillmore

Fourth Official: Jorge Medina

Attendance: 6,230

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

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