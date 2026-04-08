Rising Prepares to Host Rivals New Mexico United

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After nearly a month away, Phoenix Rising returns to 38th & Washington on Saturday night with more than just three points on the line. In a prime-time clash against rivals New Mexico United, Rising looks to deliver a statement performance in front of its fans.

The last time Rising took the field at Phoenix Rising Stadium, on March 21, it delivered late drama in a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots FC. Goals from forward Gunnar Studenhofft and midfielder Diego Gómez sparked a comeback that salvaged a point and highlighted the team's resilience.

Rising holds a 6-4-2 all-time record against United and earned a result in each of the first five meetings between the two teams. The club's 2-0 defeat against Sacramento Republic FC marked just Rising's second defeat of the 2026 campaign through seven matches - both coming on the road. Now at home, the club will look to flip the script and secure its first three points of the season in front of its home crowd.

"This Saturday's match is a clásico," defender Daniel Flores said in Spanish. "I believe clásicos are played differently. You have to win them, no matter what... you can't lose at home."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising vs New Mexico United

WHEN: Saturday, April 11 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: CBS 5, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising (Spanish)

EARLY-SEASON TRENDS

Rising enters the weekend looking to make an immediate respond following its first loss since March 7. One early statistical trend is that all five of the club's goals this regular season have come after halftime, highlighting a squad that grows into matches and isn't afraid to raise the tempo late.

Additionally, while results may not yet reflect the overall performances, Rising has consistently controlled possession and generated quality chances in key moments. Forward Ishan Sacko continues to be a key playmaker, leading the team in assists (2) while also finding the back of the net himself (1). Including Sacko, eight different players have found the back of the net so far this season, giving Rising multiple attacking options as it looks to turn strong stretches of play into a complete result at home.

"It's a long season," defender Luke Biasi said. "We just need to get some momentum going and not put our heads down, because we know we can easily turn this around."

DANIEL FLORES RETURNS

Entering Rising's recent match against Sacramento Republic FC in the 75th minute, Flores made his first appearance since suffering a hip injury in Rising's home finale against San Antonio FC on October 18, 2025.

"You get used to wanting to be back, and that's what I did," Flores said. "I was good throughout the five months, prepared well and did everything right to be back where I am now."

A Tucson native, Flores developed in the Real Salt Lake Academy system before making his professional debut at just 17 with Real Monarchs. In 2022, Flores made the jump to C.D. Chivas Guadalajara, featuring in 56 matches for Chivas' U19 and U21 sides. Now back in Arizona, and back on the field, Flores adds both depth and familiarity to Rising's back line both on Saturday against New Mexico and the rest of the 2026 season.

"It feels great to be back on the pitch after five months," Flores said. "It was my desire to be back on the field, help the team, and the 20 minutes I played last weekend felt very good. I definitely missed it."

A RIVALRY RENEWED

After opening the season with back-to-back losses, New Mexico United is beginning to find its rhythm, entering this weekend on a two-match winning streak in league play to improve to 2-2-0 and sit sixth in the Western Conference with six points.

Niall Reid-Stephen leads New Mexico's attack with two goals, earning Week 5 Team of the Week honors, while Dayonn Harris, Justin Rennicks and Ousman Jabang have each tallied a goal to round out a balanced attacking effort.

"It's a derby game," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We have to be ready to go."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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