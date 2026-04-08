Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth are partnering to maintain the cleanliness and safety of fans at Lexington SC Stadium in 2026.

"We're proud to welcome Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth as a new partner of Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "The work they do behind the scenes makes a big difference in creating a great experience for our players, staff and fans, and we're looking forward to growing together in the Lexington community."

Since 2020, Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth has provided janitorial support to businesses across the Bluegrass. The company's mission is to create value and make the world better by supporting not-for-profit work in and around Lexington.

"As a proud Lexington-based company, Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth is excited to partner with Lexington Sporting Club to keep their stadium looking its best," said Luke Embree, owner of Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth. "We're looking forward to a great season. Lex Go LSC!"

Together, Lexington Sporting Club and Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth are committed to building a cleaner, stronger Lexington on and off the pitch.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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