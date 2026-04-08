Jelly Roll Is Performing Live at Weidner Field

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable night! Switchbacks Entertainment is thrilled to announce that 3-time GRAMMY winner Jelly Roll is coming to Weidner Field, presented by Y96.9 and Y-Fest, on Thursday, July 30. Joining him on stage are Justin Moore and Special Guest Ashley Cooke for a can't miss night of incredible live music.

Jelly Roll continues to dominate the charts with Beautifully Broken, delivering raw, emotional storytelling and electrifying live performances that have captivated fans around the world. Fans can expect to hear hits like "Save Me," "Son of a Sinner," and "Need a Favor".

Multi-platinum hitmaker Justin Moore brings his signature traditional country sound and a catalog of 13 No.1 hits, including fan favorites like "Small Town USA," "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," and "Lettin' the Night Roll". Rising star Ashley Cooke is quickly making her mark with honest songwriting and a breakthrough run of success, with standout tracks like "Your Place" and "Never Til Now".

Three incredible artists. One unforgettable night. Don't miss out.

- Artist and Switchbacks FC STM pre-sale go live on Thursday April 9 at 10 A.M. MT

- Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday April 10 at 10 A.M. MT

About Jelly Roll:

3X GRAMMY© award-winning Nashville native Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) continues to redefine the word entertainer. With the release of his 2026 GRAMMY Award winning Best Contemporary Country Album, Beautifully Broken, he topped the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and earned his second #1 Billboard Country Album chart debut. Acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, and more, Beautifully Broken features #1 songs "I Am Not Okay," "Liar," and "Heart of Stone." 2024/2025 has only continued the singer/songwriter's momentum, with numerous nominations and award wins, including his first three GRAMMYs at the 2026 ceremony, his eighth consecutive #1 at Country radio and chart-topping hits across numerous genre charts, as well as a landmark appearance as the musical guest on SNL's 50th Anniversary Season Premiere episode. Solidifying his place as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices, he's performed at stages across the world-from his record-breaking Beautifully Broken Tour to the first concert at St. Peter's Square, Grace for the World: The Live Event in Rome. The year also produced his GRAMMY Award winning collaboration with Brandon Lake, "Hard Fought Hallelujah," which debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and went on to hold a record-breaking number of weeks at #1 on Christian radio and took home Song of the Year at the DOVE awards.

Beautifully Broken followed his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which made history as the biggest Country debut on the Billboard Consumption Chart and debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Albums and Top 3 on the Billboard 200. Whitsitt Chapel also garnered his wins for Billboard's Breakthrough Award, CMA's New Artist of the Year Award, and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year as well as additional ACM, CMA, Billboard, AMA and DOVE nominations and wins. Beyond music, Jelly continues his mission- visiting correctional and rehab centers across the US and internationally to help bring music to some of the darkest corners and donating a recording studio to the juvenile center where he was once incarcerated. Praised for both his music and his uniquely authentic power to inspire,Variety notes "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen" while American Songwriter hails him as "a force to be reckoned with."

About Justin Moore:

Multi-PLATINUM hitmaker Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. His deeply personal latest single "This Is My Dirt" just earned him his 13th No. 1, and it follows the RIAA PLATINUM-certified "You, Me, and Whiskey," a smoldering duet with Priscilla Block. Over his 10+ year career, Moore's No. 1 hits have included "Point at You," "Lettin' The Night Roll" "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," "Small Town USA" and "Till My Last Day," as well as PLATINUM-certified albums and singles. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA, CMT, People's Choice, and ACC Awards nominations, as well as an ACM Award win. In addition to multiple festivals, headline shows and select direct-support dates, Moore has also been busy hosting his Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat with tour manager JR, interviewing guests such as Oscar award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; Country stars Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert; wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN's Marty Smith. He also recently took on a new role as co-host on 103.7 The Buzz's morning drive-time sports talk show, "Morning Mayhem," where he spends his weekday mornings dishing out his never-ending sports knowledge on-air. For more information, visit, JustinMooreMusic.com.

About Ashley Cooke:

Ashley Cooke has weathered the storm and is ready to open her heart and shed the armor as she looks to her next chapter. With new music on the horizon and after a year filled with some of the highest highs and lowest lows, breakout country sensation Ashley Cooke has dug deeper than ever into her songwriting and storytelling to reveal her strongest, most vulnerable, and most honest work yet. After winning Belmont's prestigious Country Showcase and releasing her debut album on Big Loud/Back Blocks Music 'shot in the dark,' Cooke went on to win her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year in 2024 and has been nominated twice for ACM's New Female Artist of the Year, as well as Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio MusicmAwards. Cooke also notched her first #1 hit at Country radio with her breakthrough track, "your place." As her career started to thrive and take flight - something she had been working towards since penning her first song at the age of eleven - the silky songstress' personal life seemed to be spiraling. Cooke and her family navigated severe health issues, losses, heartbreak, and struggles with mental health - all while putting on a smile night-after-night on stage to deliver unforgettable moments with her fans and showing gratitude for the amazing accolades she began to stack up. Those experiences and hardships have fueled Cooke more than ever to throw herself completely into her music - and what's to come is a testament to that.

Cooke has made debuts at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium; national TV appearances on ABC's The Bachelorette and NBC's TODAY Show; stepped into the ring at Madison Square Garden for a show-stopping rendition of "God Bless America" ahead of John Cena's farewell WWE Monday Night RAW match; collaborations and tours with Ne-Yo, Rascal Flatts, Joe Jonas, Marshmello, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Brett Young; Kane Brown, and, most recently, Parker McCollum. Ashley's brand-new project, ace, released November 14th, bridges the gap between her debut and sophomore albums, spanning nine deeply personal tracks and featuring five brand-new songs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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