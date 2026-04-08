CBS Los Angeles Returns as Official Broadcast Partner of Orange County SC
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC has announced the return of CBS Los Angeles as an official broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with three matches set to air on KCAL-TV Channel 9.
Additionally, KCAL Plus HD (Channel 9.6) will broadcast 11 OCSC matches live, beginning Wednesday, April 8.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with CBS Los Angeles for the 2026 season," said Orange County SC President of Business Operations Dan Rutstein. "CBS Sports Central delivers premier sports coverage in the Los Angeles market, and they have been an outstanding partner. Our fans love seeing Jim, Jaime, Darren, Chris, and the rest of the crew talking about our club and hanging out with Gnarly. We look forward to another season of sharing our club's story and on-field success with their audience."
In addition to local broadcasts, Orange County SC matches will continue to stream nationally on ESPN+ and the CBS Golazo Network.
OCSC will also feature on the national stage with two matches scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, August 22.
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