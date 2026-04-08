Lee Desmond, Dominik Wanner, and Kyle Edwards Earn U.S Open Cup Team of the Round

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer named the latest Team of the Round for 2026 edition of the U.S. Open Cup. For their performances in the Indomitable Club's match-up against Valley 5599 FC, Captain Lee Desmond, Dominik Wanner, and Kyle Edwards earned honors for the second round of the tournament.

Republic FC pushed through the rainy elements and held the advantage all night to come away with a 4-0 victory against Valley 559 FC. Lee Desmond, a key member of the 2022 Republic FC squad that made a historic run to the Open Cup Final, got the club on the board early with a header in the 11th minute. Later in the half, he would preserve the clean sheet with a stellar goal line clearance that had him sliding into the goal post to make the save. The assist came from Dominik Wanner, who went on to finish the match with two assists and a goal of his own. The German winger now leads the tournament with three assists in 2026.

Offseason addition Kyle Edwards also made his statement on the match, recording a brace - the second Open Cup brace for Republic FC this year - and an assist.

With the Second Round win, The Quails have advanced to the Round of 32 for the fifth consecutive season and have been drawn to host MLS club Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, April 14. MLS opponents have become a regular occurrence for the Indomitable Club in Cup play, with eight matchups over the last four seasons. Since its inaugural season, the club has six "Cupsets" over higher-seeded teams, more than any other USL club, and amassed an impressive 21 home tournament wins.

Kickoff to the Round of 32 match is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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