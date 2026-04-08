Moorefield Construction Named General Contractor for Republic FC's 20,000 Seat Stadium

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced the selection of Moorefield Construction as General Contractor for the Club's new downtown Sacramento stadium - a defining step forward in delivering the region's largest professional sports and entertainment venue.

Moorefield Construction will oversee the project's workforce, manage subcontractors, and direct the day-to-day building of the stadium that will rise as a new civic landmark and anchor the transformation of Sacramento's downtown Railyards. For nearly 70 years, Moorefield Construction has been one of the premier hospitality and destination, immersive entertainment builders along the West Coast.

"Moorefield's decades of experience delivering complex hospitality and destination entertainment projects, as well as regional sports projects give us confidence in their ability to execute at this scale," said Art Zargaryan, Pegasus Development CEO. "What is being built at the Railyards is a civic landmark, and Moorefield has the expertise and the Sacramento roots to bring that vision to life."

"We have spent nearly 70 years earning the trust of the communities and clients we build for, and this project is the most significant expression of that commitment yet," said Executive Vice President Larry Moorefield of Moorefield Construction. "We are proud to stand alongside Sacramento Republic FC, Wilton Rancheria, and the entire project team in delivering something this region has never seen. Sacramento deserves this - and we will build it right."

The company has been a key part in several of the region's premier sports and entertainment builds. Moorefield Construction served as construction manager for the Athletics' renovation projects - including a new clubhouse, stadium upgrades, and a broadcast center - that helped bring Major League Baseball to Sacramento. Their 2013 renovation of Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College connected them directly to Republic FC's earliest days, when thousands of fans first rallied around their club in 2014. Beyond the region, Moorefield was responsible for the successful delivery of renovations to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, gaming and hospitality projects across California, and immersive entertainment experiences like Universal Horror Unleashed - a project Moorefield Construction completed with Pegasus Development.

The selection builds on the growing momentum surrounding the project. Earlier this year, the Club announced it will now construct the largest outdoor, professional sports and entertainment facility in the region, set to open in 2028. The project team also includes Pegasus Development serving as the Owner's Representative, MANICA and House & Robertson Architects serving as the lead design team and architect of record. Lund Construction has already begun procurement and plans to begin infrastructure work in the coming weeks.

Later this year, the club will open its stadium preview center where fans who have placed a deposit will have the first opportunity to experience select amenities and premium features. Fans can secure priority seat selection in Sacramento's largest sports and entertainment venue by placing a deposit at 20KStadium.com.







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