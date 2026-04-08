Jamie Webber Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for Second Round

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa midfielder Jamie Webber earned a selection to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round after his standout performance against San Antonio FC last Wednesday in the Second Round of the tournament.

Webber was active on both sides of the ball for the Scissortails in their 1-0 victory. He recorded a season-high four chances created while logging a team-high 77 touches. On the defensive end, he also logged three interceptions, won all four of his tackles and 12 duels to help keep the clean sheet.

Webber's performance helped the club advance to the Round of 32 where they will take on Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC at Energizer Park on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Energizer Park and will be streamed on Paramount+. The winner of this match will take on the winner of Detroit City FC and Chicago Fire FC in the Round of 16 on April 28 or 29.

U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Second Round

GK - Jonanthan Burke (One Knoxville SC)

D - Egor Akulov (Vermont Green FC)

D - Julian Cisneros (FC Naples)

D - Lee Desmond (Sacramento Republic FC)

D - Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha)

M - Luis Álvarez (Charlotte Independence)

M - Simon Carlson (Asheville City SC)

M - Dominik Wanner (Sacramento Republic FC)

M - Jamie Webber (FC Tulsa)

F - Kyle Edwards (Sacramento Republic FC)

F - J.J. Williams (Rhode Island FC)

Bench: GK - Matias Molina (Westchester SC), D - Sam Layton (Richmond Kickers), D - Talen Maples (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), M - Alex Dalou (Detroit City FC), M - Andres Ferrin (FC Naples), M - Eliot Goldthorp (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC), F - Daniel Mangaro (Chattanooga FC)

Coach: Mike Jeffries (Charlotte Independence)

Additionally, goalkeeper Dane Jacomen earned a nomination for Save of the Round for his late-game effort in regulation. To vote for his save, click here.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 11 as it takes on Orange County SC at 7 p.m. The club is celebrating Superhero Night, with characters in attendance and fun activities on the concourse. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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