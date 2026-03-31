FC Tulsa Continue U.S. Open Cup Quest in Alamo City

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa hope to keep their U.S. Open Cup run going as they travel south to take on San Antonio FC in the Second Round on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field.

SAN ANTONIO FC VS FC TULSA

LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SECOND ROUND

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. - TOYOTA FIELD - SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Watch: Paramount+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 1:1 Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

FC Tulsa finished out its three-match homestand with a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Both sides showed up defensively in the opening 45 minutes with the visitors having the better of the chances early on. Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen came up big for the Scissortails with two key saves to keep things scoreless heading into half.

Five minutes into the second half, Tulsa managed to break through after a Phoenix turnover deep in their own end of the field. A cross from midfielder Jamie Webber then found the feet of midfielder Bailey Sparks who found the back of the net for his first time in a Black and Gold uniform to give the Scissortails the 1-0 lead.

Tulsa had chances to widen their advantage in the second half in the minutes after the goal but couldn't double their lead. Phoenix then capitalized in transition to even up the match and steal a late point for themselves.

Sparks' second start for the club reaped his first career goal for FC Tulsa while Jacomen also made his first USL Championship start for the Scissortails. Today's draw extended Tulsa's home unbeaten streak in regulation to 18 matches with their last home defeat coming on May 31, 2025 against Birmingham Legion FC.

KEY STORYLINES

After failing to find the net in its opening two contests, FC Tulsa has scored eight goals in its last three matches to recapture their attacking prowess. No repeat goalscorer means that everyone has been getting in on the action with Jamie Webber and Owen Damm both picking up multiple goal contributions.

In the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup, the Scissortails doubled up Little Rock Rangers SC 4-2 with Jamie Webber earning a nomination for Goal of the Round for his impressive curler from 25 yards out. FC Tulsa are looking to win multiple games in this tournament for the third consecutive year, which would be the longest streak in club history.

The Black and Gold's best run in the tournament was in 2024 where they reached the Round of 16 behind wins over Northern Colorado Hailstrom FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC before falling to eventual finalists Sporting Kansas City. Including that matchup, FC Tulsa have faced competition from Major League Soccer sides on three occasions with the next chance for this coming in the next round (Round of 32).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Lamar Batista: In his first match as captain for the Scissortails, Batista set the club single match record for the most clearances (16) while also posting the most of any player in the USL Championship in 2026. His presence on the back line has served as a security blanket since his arrival prior to last season, and after scoring in the First Round of the Open Cup, the 28-year-old has shown that he can be much more than just your average defender.

Midfielder Jamie Webber: After featuring on and off for the club last season, Webber has responded well to an expanded role in the attack in 2026. Whether as an attacking midfielder or a pure winger, the South African has created opportunities not just for himself but also his teammates as he recorded a goal and assist last time out in the Open Cup.

Forward Remi Cabral: In his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance last Saturday, Cabral introduced himself to the Tulsa faithful with a then-go-ahead header in the 61st minute against Las Vegas as a halftime substitution. As the club looks to fill the void left by Taylor Calheira's departure to Sporting Kansas City, the 26-year-old French forward looks to throw his hat into the ring to be a threat in the final third for opposing defense to account for.

OPPONENT INFO: SAN ANTONIO FC

This is the 23rd meeting between Tulsa and San Antonio with the southern club holding a slight lead in the all-time series with eight victories. These two sides already faced off in 2026 playing to a scoreless draw back on March 14 at ONEOK Field. FC Tulsa are currently on a six-game unbeaten run against their Alamo City counterparts dating back to June 2022.

Carlos Llamosa's squad are off to an unbeaten start in league play with three wins and a draw which find them in first place in the Western Conference. San Antonio FC dismantled amateur side ASC New Stars 6-0 back on March 18 to advance to the Second Round. Jorge Hernández currently leads the league in chances created (15) and has been the focal point of the club's attack to begin 2026 with Cristian Parano and Santiago Patiño both serving as dangerous options up top.

KEY STATISTICS

- San Antonio FC is the second most common opponent for FC Tulsa in club history (23 matches) with OKC Energy FC (24) being the most common.

- This matchup features the two highest individual clearance totals in the Western Conference held by Mitchell Taintor (28) and Lamar Batista (26), respectively. It also features the two highest individual successful cross totals in the Western Conference held by Jorge Hernández (13) and Jamie Webber (9), respectively.

- FC Tulsa's 2.66 expected goals against are the lowest total in the Western Conference in 2026.

RECENT QUOTES

Head Coach Luke Spencer on squad depth: "We have been pleased with our overall depth so far. That's been a big emphasis for us so far in March. I think there's more to come from all the new guys, and it's still early in the season, so we'll have to build on that."

Lamar Batista on his first-ever captain selection: "Obviously, we lost a few guys in the leadership group last year, so this opportunity just happened to come my way. It's my tenth season playing professionally, and it's special to me to be able to do this for my hometown club. I just hope to continue to develop and help lead the team as best as I can."

Batista on the competitiveness in the Western Conference: "The conference is definitely challenging, but for us, we know it's going to be hard. We train harder, I feel like, than most teams just to prepare ourselves for situations like this. Obviously, all the success we had last year, teams are going to spend a little more time in the meeting room scouting us a little harder, so it's not going to be easy, but I think we're prepared. The staff does a good job keeping us on our toes and helping us prepare for each match."

Bailey Sparks on early chances with the club: "I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be here and play for a team like FC Tulsa that has some history. It's been great to bring joy to the fans each week as I keep trying to fight for minutes.Hopefully, we can make something new this year and make an impact."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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