Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy Receive Week 4 Team of the Week Honors

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - It is safe to say Lexington Sporting Club has the No. 6 position locked down on the pitch. The USL Championship announced Tuesday the inclusion of Blaine Ferri to its Week 4 Team of the Week, alongside his midfield counterpart Aaron Molloy on the TOTW bench.

Ferri scored his first league goal in green Wednesday vs. Brooklyn FC. The score gave Lexington a decisive 2-0 advantage, and the club would go on to add a third.

When factoring in his performance at San Antonio FC Sunday as well, Ferri totaled five scoring chances on the week, the most from any LSC player. He also logged an 86.3% passing accuracy mark, three interceptions and won six of 11 duels.

Molloy also found the back of the net against Brooklyn in fantastic fashion, his second of the season to lead Lexington SC. The Irishman also fired three shots, two of which were on target, recorded two interceptions, won both tackle attempts and completed 87.9% of his passes across both matches.

The awards mark the first for both players of the season.

2026 Team of the Week Recognitions

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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