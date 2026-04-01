New Mexico United Takes on Rival El Paso Locomotive in the US Open Cup Second Round

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United hopes to ride off into the sunset with a decisive victory against a tough opponent at home.

After an explosive home victory the Black and Yellow will host their wild west rival the El Paso Locomotive at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex where they are looking to dominate at home, after an all-time record of 5-4-1 (W-L-D).

Players to Watch: Maliek Howell and Dayonn Harris

To wrangle their Western Conference Rival New Mexico United will rely on defender Maliek Howell and forward Dayonn Harris to win the Derby Del Camino Real.Howell is defending home-territory, having played his freshman year for UNM's men's soccer team before they disbanded in 2019. Howell is an athletic center-back and has solidified himself as a defensive presence his first season on the team.

On the offensive side, Harris has been with the Black and Yellow since 2024 and has been a force on the wing. Harris has one goal in the 2026 season after springing back from a prior injury that cut his 2024 season short. Having proved he hasn't skipped a beat after injury, Harris provided a spark off the bench in United's last match playing a key role in United's 3-2 win with a goal and an assist.

Scouting the Opponent: El Paso Locomotive

El Paso has started the season on the right foot picking up points in all three regular season matches. In the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup the Locomotive took on USL2 side Laredo Heat beating them 2-0. For this match up an old friend hitches a ride on the Locomotive back to Albuquerque. Forward Amando Moreno signed with the El Paso Locomotive in 2024 after a four-year stint with New Mexico United. He finished as his club's top scorer with 10 goals in 2025 and will face a United roster who is fighting for a chance to advance into the Round of 32 on Wednesday night.

Where to Watch:

In person: UNM Soccer Complex. 7:25 PM MT

Fans can also view the match from home on Paramount+ or listen on ESPN 101.7 The Team.

Parking will be $7 for this match card only.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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