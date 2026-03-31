Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Khori Bennett has been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 4 of the 2026 season, presented by SiteOne.
Bennett played a pivotal role in the Switchbacks' road matchup against New Mexico, leading the line with an impactful performance. The forward drew both penalty kicks awarded to the team, recorded five shot attempts, and posted a 78% passing accuracy.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Felipe Rodriguez, Miami FC
D - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United
D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC
D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC
M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Valentin Noël, New Mexico United
M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Blaine Ferri, Lexington SC
F - Dayonn Harris, New Mexico United
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Arney Rocha, Miami FC
Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC
Bench - Sebastian Mora-Mora (ELP), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Michel Benitez (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Sadat Anaku (HFD)
The Switchbacks then return home to Weidner Field on April 1 for a US Open Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026
- Lexington Hosts LouCity in Second-Round U.S. Open Cup Clash - Lexington SC
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in U.S. Open Cup Second Round Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USOC Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Orange County SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Continue U.S. Open Cup Quest in Alamo City - FC Tulsa
- Brace Lands Dikwa on Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Cruz Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy Receive Week 4 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington SC
- Michel Benitez Earns Week 4 Team of the Week Bench Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
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- Sporting Club Jacksonville Announces VyStar Credit Union as Exclusive Credit Union Partner - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Hartford Athletic Visit Rhode Island FC for U.S. Open Cup Second Round Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic: April 1, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
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- A Decade of Cup Clashes: Michigan's Most Compelling Open Cup Rivalry - Detroit City FC
- Sporting JAX Announces New Game against Sarasota Paradise Ahead of League Wide Schedule Adjustment - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4
- Switchbacks FC Fall to New Mexico United on the Road
- Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Round in the US Open Cup
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Orange County SC on the Road
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Orange County SC on the Road