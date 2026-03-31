Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Khori Bennett has been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 4 of the 2026 season, presented by SiteOne.

Bennett played a pivotal role in the Switchbacks' road matchup against New Mexico, leading the line with an impactful performance. The forward drew both penalty kicks awarded to the team, recorded five shot attempts, and posted a 78% passing accuracy.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4

GK - Felipe Rodriguez, Miami FC

D - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Valentin Noël, New Mexico United

M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Blaine Ferri, Lexington SC

F - Dayonn Harris, New Mexico United

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Arney Rocha, Miami FC

Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC

Bench - Sebastian Mora-Mora (ELP), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Michel Benitez (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Sadat Anaku (HFD)

The Switchbacks then return home to Weidner Field on April 1 for a US Open Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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