U.S. Open Cup Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 4/1/26

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Busy Week: Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match is the second of three matches in six days for San Antonio FC. SAFC hosted Lexington SC in league play on Sunday and will head to Monterey Bay F.C. this Saturday.

Familiar Foes: Wednesday marks the second meeting in three weeks between SAFC and FC Tulsa, and the sides' third overall including preseason competition. Both previous meetings resulted in 0-0 scorelines, with the latter being rained out at halftime. The teams will meet twice more this year with one more regular season match in September and a Prinx Tires USL Cup fixture in June.

Offense Runs Deep: San Antonio netted six goals in its last Open Cup match against ASC New Stars, with five different players scoring their first goals for the club. Forward Christian Sorto earned a spot on the Team of the Round following his first brace this season.

---------------

U.S. Open Cup Second Round - San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Stats: Fotmob

San Antonio FC: 3-0-1 (10 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)

FC Tulsa: 1-1-2 (5 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 8-7-7 but will be looking for its first win over Tulsa since September 2022. The teams have already met in league competition in the early season, coming out with a scoreless draw at ONEOK Field on March 14.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.