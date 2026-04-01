U.S. Open Cup Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 4/1/26
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Busy Week: Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match is the second of three matches in six days for San Antonio FC. SAFC hosted Lexington SC in league play on Sunday and will head to Monterey Bay F.C. this Saturday.
Familiar Foes: Wednesday marks the second meeting in three weeks between SAFC and FC Tulsa, and the sides' third overall including preseason competition. Both previous meetings resulted in 0-0 scorelines, with the latter being rained out at halftime. The teams will meet twice more this year with one more regular season match in September and a Prinx Tires USL Cup fixture in June.
Offense Runs Deep: San Antonio netted six goals in its last Open Cup match against ASC New Stars, with five different players scoring their first goals for the club. Forward Christian Sorto earned a spot on the Team of the Round following his first brace this season.
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U.S. Open Cup Second Round - San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa
Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Stats: Fotmob
San Antonio FC: 3-0-1 (10 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)
FC Tulsa: 1-1-2 (5 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 8-7-7 but will be looking for its first win over Tulsa since September 2022. The teams have already met in league competition in the early season, coming out with a scoreless draw at ONEOK Field on March 14.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026
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- U.S. Open Cup Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 4/1/26 - San Antonio FC
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Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- U.S. Open Cup Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 4/1/26
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Downs Lexington Sc, 2-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington SC 3/29/26
- San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round