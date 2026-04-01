Locomotive Renew Rivalry at New Mexico United in Open Cup Clash

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC heads to Albuquerque to face derby rival New Mexico United in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT at UNM Soccer Stadium, with both sides looking to advance in the tournament and add another chapter to the growing regional rivalry.

Watch: Paramount+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico United in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT. Locomotive enters the match unbeaten across all competitions to start 2026, coming off a 2-1 victory at Sacramento Republic FC in regular season play and a 2-0 shutout victory over Laredo Heat SC in the First Round of the Open Cup. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

MIDFIELDER MÉNDEZ RECEIVES HONORS

Midfielder Alex Méndez was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his standout performance in El Paso's 2-1 road victory at Sacramento Republic FC. Méndez delivered a decisive impact in the match, recording 1 goal and 1 assist, including converting a penalty in the 37th minute to help secure the result. Defensively, Méndez won 4 of 4 duels, adding 6 recoveries and 3 interceptions. The honor marks Méndez's second Team of the Week selection of the 2026 season after previously earning recognition in Week 2.

LOOKING BACK

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC opened its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Laredo Heat SC on Thursday, March 19, advancing to the Second Round in back-to-back seasons. The club advanced to the second round in 2025 after defeating Harpos FC at home on March 19. Los Locos advanced to the fourth round in 2025 before falling at

Austin FC, 3-2.

USL Championship

El Paso Locomotive FC earned a 2-1 road victory at Sacramento Republic FC, improving to an unbeaten start to the 2026 season and picking up three points at Heart Health Park. Despite being outshot 16-8 and conceding 61% possession, El Paso limited Sacramento to one goal. Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded five saves, including key stops late in stoppage time to preserve the win. Sacramento scored a stoppage-time penalty, but Locomotive closed out the match to secure their first win in Sacramento since 2019.

LAST MEETING IN U.S. OPEN CUP

El Paso Locomotive FC advanced past New Mexico United on April 16, 2025, in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 2-2 draw, winning 4-1 in a penalty shootout at UNM Soccer Complex. Daniel Carter opened the scoring before a 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera forced extra time. Locomotive converted all four penalties while Sebastian Mora-Mora made a key save to advance to the Fourth Round.

DERBY RENEWED

El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United meet once again for the second consecutive year across all competitions, continuing one of the most consistent rivalries in the USL Championship. The two sides are set to face each other three more times during the 2026 season, including a matchup in the USL Cup and two additional meetings in league play, further building on a series that has been defined by familiarity, intensity, and tight margins.

BY THE NUMBERS (LAST 5 MEETINGS)

Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Locomotive holds a 3-0-2 record, scoring eight goals while conceding six. The team has recorded one clean sheet during that stretch while averaging more than 14 shots per match.

ROAD CHALLENGE IN ALBUQUERQUE

Matches in Albuquerque have historically presented a different dynamic, often resulting in tighter, more defensive contests. A significant number of away meetings have been decided by a single goal or have ended in draws, underscoring the difficulty of playing on the road in this rivalry. Despite those challenges, Locomotive has earned key results, including back-to-back road victories in 2022 and 2023, while also recording multiple clean sheets in Albuquerque.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

El Paso Locomotive FC has opened road play unbeaten for just the third time in club history across all competitions. The club previously achieved the feat during its inaugural 2019 season, going unbeaten in six consecutive road matches, and again in 2021, when it opened road play with three straight unbeaten results.

ALL-COMPETITIONS SNAPSHOT

Through the opening stretch of the 2026 campaign, El Paso has posted a 3-0-1 record across all competitions, averaging 2.25 points per match. Locomotive has scored nine goals while conceding just three, resulting in a +6 goal differential and two clean sheets.

DEFENSIVE NUMBERS

Defensively, Locomotive has conceded just 2 goals in four matches, averaging 0.50 goals against per match. The club has recorded 2 clean sheets across all competitions, with goalkeepers combining for 10+ saves in key moments to preserve results.

SEBASTIAN SAVES

Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded five saves, marking the second-highest total of his USL Championship regular season career. His career high remains six saves, achieved at Lexington SC on Oct. 11, 2025. The performance marks the third time in his career reaching five or more saves and the second time this season, also recording six saves at Laredo Heat SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on March 19, 2026.

SHOOTING EFFICIENCY

El Paso is averaging roughly 12-15 shots per match, with 5+ shots on target per game, demonstrating strong chance creation. The team's conversion rate has been efficient relative to total attempts, with a goals-per-shot-on-target rate near 40%, signaling clinical finishing in key moments.

ATTACKING BALANCE

The Locomotive attack has featured contributions across the roster, with at least 4 players recording a goal contribution early in the season. Rubio Rubín leads the way with 4 goals in his first 3 appearances, while Alex Méndez and Amando Moreno have each added 2 goals, giving El Paso multiple scoring threats.

GETTING THE CALL

El Paso Locomotive FC will be represented on the international stage during the March FIFA international window, with multiple players receiving national team call-ups:

Nicolás Cardona - Puerto Rico

Noah Dollenmayer - Dominican Republic

Jimmy Farkarlun - Liberia

Carl Sainte - Haiti

The call-ups highlight Locomotive's growing international presence and the club's continued development of players competing at the international level.

HOBAN MAKES HISTORIC DEBUT

Academy product Kenneth Hoban made history for Los Locos, earning his first professional start at just 16 years old. With the appearance, Hoban becomes the second player in club history to make his professional debut at age 16. A native of El Paso, Texas, Hoban also became the first player to progress through the club's youth academy system and make his professional debut with the first team. Hoban joins Luis Moreno, who made his professional debut at age 16 against Miami FC on August 5, 2024.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.