Michel Benitez Earns Week 4 Team of the Week Bench Selection
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, USL Championship announced the Week 4 Team of the Week. For his performance in Saturday's game against El Paso Locomotive FC, Michele Benitez was selected to represent Sacramento on the league's weekly top squad.
Benitez scored the Republic's sole goal in the heated match-up against El Paso Locomotive. He converted a penalty kick in the 92nd minute after Mark-Anthony Kaye was brought down in the box. Benitez had 2 shots on goal while creating three chances on the night. He finished the match with 18 final third passes, and an 85% passing accuracy rating.
The Republic returns to action tonight with a road trip to face Valley 559 FC in the Second Round of the Open Cup. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+. The Indomitable Club returns home on Saturday night for another Western Conference showdown against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff at Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com.
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