Quails Stumble in Republic FC's First 2026 Loss

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time in 2026, Republic FC fails to come away with a point. The Quails lost 2-1 against El Paso Locomotive FC. Michel Benitez converted his kick from the spot in stoppage time, but the two goal first half would prove to be too much to overcome. In a furious finish, Republic FC would put five shots on target in stoppage time and hit the woodwork multiple times, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Sacramento had its first chance to get on the board in the 17th minute. A through ball from Michel Benitez was touched outside for Dominik Wanner by Pep Casas. Wanner's cross was headed away, but only went as far as Arturo Rodriguez for a shot, but a defender's deflection slowed down the ball and the keeper made the save.

Just moments later on the other end of the pitch, El Paso's Amando Moreno responded with a strong shot on goal, but a big dive from Danny Vitiello punched the ball away. They would later break the deadlock in the 25th minute when Eric Calvillo slipped a ball to Amando Moreno in the box. Moreno's shot was just out of reach for Danny Vitiello as it trickled toward the back post. The visitors got another in the 37th minute when Alex Mendez converted a penalty.

Sacramento responded with a push forward in the 40th minute. Arturo Rodriguez drove the ball forward and took a shot that was deflected towards Ryan Spaulding. Spaulding's low shot looked good, but it bounced off the post.

El Paso was brought down to 10 men on the other side of the break and Republic FC looked to capitalize, controlling 70% of the possession. Things kicked into high gear in stoppage time as the Indomitable Club cut the lead in half. Mark-Anthony Kaye was brought down in the box and Michel Benitez stepped up to bury the shot for his first goal of the season. Sacramento continued to push into the final moments and nearly equalized when Aaron Essel's cross reached Kyle Edwards at the back post, but the shot was blocked. One final corner kick led to a melee that saw Republic FC put up three shots in quick succession before the ball finally hit the post to end the play.

Republic FC returns to action on Tuesday with a road trip to face Valley 559 FC in the Second Round of the Open Cup. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+. Next weekend, the team returns to league play against Phoenix Rising. That match is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

March 28, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Michel Benitez 90+2'; ELP - Amando Moreno (Eric Calvillo) 25', Alex Mendez 37'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Dominik Wanner (caution) 40', Aaron Essel (caution) 87'; ELP - Eric Calvillo (caution) 44', Eric Calvillo (caution) 55', Ricky Ruiz (caution) 86'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Michel Benitez, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Ryan Spaulding, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Danny Crisostomo, Pep Casas (Aaron Essel 87'), Arturo Rodriguez, Dominik Wanner (Kyle Edwards 64'), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Jackson Montero, Reid Paskey, Jacob Randolph, Luke Strassburg, Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake Willey

Stats: Shots: 17, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3

El Paso Locomotive FC: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Alvaro Quezada, Kofi Twumasi, Kenneth Hoban (Arturo Ortiz 73'), Robert Coronado (Daniel Gomez 73'), Amando Moreno (Roberto Avila 73'), Eric Calvillo (C), Alex Mendez (Gabi Torres 81'), Tony Alfari, Rubio Rubin (Diego Abitia 81')

Unused substitutes: Omar Mora, Joseluis Villagomez, Abraham Romero

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 6, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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