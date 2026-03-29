Lexington SC Falls to San Antonio FC, 2-0

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Greens were left shaking their heads after a frustrating afternoon in San Antonio on Sunday. Lexington led in nearly every attacking statistic, but was ultimately shut out, 2-0.

A few of those categories included expected goals (1.67-1.09), possession (52-48%) and touches in the opposition's box (33-21). Both clubs ended with 11 total shots.

Chances that would have likely found the back of the net any other day were thwarted time and time again. Nick Firmino and Marcus Epps combined for the club's four best scoring chances, per xG, in the second half.

San Antonio FC bagged its first of the day when a deflected pass landed right at the feet of a surging Jorge Hernández in the 28 ¬Â² minute.

The Texas side doubled its advantage in the 75 ¬Â² minute off the boot of Dmitrii Erofeev.

With the result, Lexington falls to 1W-1L-1D early in the 2026 USL Championship season.

GOALS

SA: 28 ¬Â² Jorge Hernández

SA: 75 ¬Â² Dmitrii Erofeev (assist: Cristian Parano)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Kendall Burks, Javain Brown (60 ¬Â² Arturo Ordóñez), Xavier Zengue (84 ¬Â² Malik Henry-Scott), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps, Alfredo Midence (60 ¬Â² Michael Adedokun), Nick Firmino (77 ¬Â² Jacob Greene), Phillip Goodrum

SA: Joey Batrouni, Danny Barbir (56 ¬Â² Alex Crognale), Mitchell Taintor, Santiago Suarez, Rece Buckmaster (56 ¬Â² Akeem Ward), Nelson Flores, Jorge Hernandez (56 ¬Â² Cristian Parano), Mikey Maldonado, Curt Calov (69 ¬Â² Dmitrii Erofeev), Emmanuel Johnson (81 ¬Â² Santiago Patiño), Christian Sorto

UP NEXT

Lexington SC returns home to face Louisville City FC in the Second Round of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off from Lexington SC Stadium Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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