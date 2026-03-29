Ndongo Golazo, Rodriguez Performance Propels Miami Past Rhode Island 2-1

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - After the first three weeks being on the road, Miami FC used goals from Arney Rocha and Mathieu Ndongo along with a stellar performance from Felipe Rodriguez to win their home opener over Rhode Island FC 2-1 at Pitbull Stadium.

The hosts were determined to not let Rhode Island's pressure put them into an early hole like they saw against Sporting Jax on Wednesday. This time, no comeback was necessary for Miami thanks in major part to former academy product Pipe Rodriguez.

With the visitors from Rhode Island looking to get an early lead, Miami's back line gave some early opportunities to the visiting attack. In the 6th minute it looked like an early turnover could do exactly that as Rhode Island was gifted with a breakaway. The young Miami keeper would refuse the chance however as he timed his rush from goal perfectly, cut off the angle and denied what looked like a certain goal.

It would not be the last of his heroics in the first half, and it kept Miami in the match early on as the hosts took the punches but never got knocked down. It would be a crucial turning point for Miami. As the hosts dealt with the early pressure, it was time for the attack to do its part. With Rodrigo Da Costa in the starting lineup, the Brazilian veteran seemed to be everywhere on Saturday night with perfectly timed tackles and transition that paid off in the 22nd minute.

Da Costa took over possession and quickly played the ball out wide to a sprinting Romero on the right side. Romero found Mason Tunbridge at the top of the box and the Englishman continued his spectacular form while curling a shot that bounced of the far post and almost into the goal. Rhode Island's keeper made a great play to deflect the ball from goal, however it landed right to Arney Rocha's foot and the Colombian midfielder hammered it home to put Miami up 1-0.

Rhode Island continue to try and press, while putting multiple crosses into the box but again would be denied by Pipe Rodriguez who showed his growing confidence and quality to keep Miami up 1-0 at halftime.

Miami FC came out of the second half determined to add to its lead and put more pressure on Rhode Island. They got exactly what they wanted courtesy of a spectacular goal by young forward, Mathieu Ndongo.

In the 50th minute, it was Rocha again applying the press with Da Costa. Rocha pressed forward and placed a great ball through to Ndongo. The 19 year-old Cameroonian did the rest on his own against his former team. Ndongo took one touch to settle the ball at the top of the box, and then hit an incredible volley into the upper 90 that electrified the home crowd putting Miami up 2-0. It would be his second goal of the season and turn into the winning goal of the night.

The night would become a bit more dramatic starting in the 65th minute as substitute Dwayne Atkinson coming on just a minute earlier, was gifted with a great opportunity after Miami was unable to clear a cross and put through a shot that the Miami defense was unable to clear off the line with Rodriguez still on the ground to make it 2-1.

Miami FC would remain steady however, even with the visitors becoming more physical in their play. Miami's composure would benefit them later in the 80th minute as Rhode Island's Hugo Bacharach made a late costly foul on Da Costa. The second yellow card resulted in a red, and forced Rhode Island to play down a man the final 10 minutes.

After a couple late timely saves by Rodriguez to deny Rhode Island, Miami FC would win the night and continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings.

The team will now put its focus on a late afternoon matchup against Hartford Athletic at home on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4pm. Tickets for Miami's match vs Hartford Athletic at Pitbull Stadium on April 4th are on sale now by going to www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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