Las Vegas Lights FC Wins Home Opener ,1-0, over Monterey Bay FC

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Lights forward Johnny Rodriguez netted the game's lone goal from the spot to take the first three points of the season.

Las Vegas Lights FC triumphed in the 2026 Home Opener at Cashman Field 1-0 over Monterey Bay FC thanks to a second half Johnny Rodriguez penalty goal.

In a breathless start to the first half, both teams missed penalties. After Jared Mazzola took down the Monterey Bay striker early in the half, Sebastian Lletget fired the resulting penalty over the bar to let the Lights off the hook. On the other end, the Lights earned their own penalty, but striker Manuel Arteaga dragged his effort just wide of the left post.

Just before the halftime break, there was a scary moment on field as Arteaga clashed heads with an opponent. He received medical attention for an extended period before being stretchered off but was eventually able to return to the locker room under his own power.

On the other side of halftime, the Lights took more control of the match. Aaron Guillen earned a penalty midway through the half after his cross deflected off the hand of a defender, and Rodriguez stepped up to bury the eventual game winner.

Game Highlights

Watch here for full highlights from tonight's match.

What They're Saying

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On Manuel Arteaga's injury from the first half and his current status...

Yeah, he seems to be doing okay. You know, obviously we'll check on him and monitor him, but he seems to be doing okay.

On what it means to start the home schedule 1-0...

It was a tough three games on the road. For us to come here at Cashman and give our fans a win, it was really important. So, our guys, they've been working their butt off all season long and they deserve this and then some.

On the difference for the team in the second half offensively...

Johnny Rodriguez a little bit! He's cool, calm, and composed, and he just has a track record of scoring.

But we were moving the ball very well. We were controlling it. I thought we were a little bit unfortunate not to get a couple other opportunities. I thought we put their goalkeeper under some pressure, their defense under some pressure, so it was a total team effort.

FORWARD JOHNNY RODRIGUEZ

On how energized he is by the 1-0 win...

It's good to be home after being away for three straight games. It's good to be home, and we opened up with three points here at home, so we wanna make this place a very tough place to play.

I think we did that tonight.

On his mentality for the season after scoring in the home opener...

I'm gonna try to do whatever I can to help the team win, whether that's scoring goals, getting assists, playing defense, whatever it is to help the team win.

My job is to score goals and I'm gonna try to do more of that. Wins usually come with goals, so as long as I keep scoring and the team performs the way we've been performing, I think it's a good recipe for success.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Mazzola, Sessock, Guillen, Jones, Antonoglou, Mines, Locker, Probo, Pinzon (C), Arteaga, Rodriguez

Monterey Bay FC Starting XI:

Tambakis (GK), Ian (Batista 75'), Cissoko, D. Pierre, Stauffer, Webber (Sommersall 46'), Kocevski, Damm, Sparks (Lapa 60'), N. Pierre (Cabral 46'), ElMedkhar (Lukic 72')

Goals:

LV - Johnny Rodriguez - 48 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights will return to Cashman Field on Saturday, April 11, where they will face Sacramento Republic FC in a key Western Conference fixture. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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