Brooklyn FC Falls to Louisville City FC

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men fell 0-1 to Louisville City FC at home. The match remained scoreless through the first half, with Brooklyn creating early danger on set pieces. Vuk Latinovich saw a header from close range drift just wide, while Thomas Vancaeyezeele followed with a point-blank header that narrowly missed the target.

Goalkeeper Jackson Lee also played a key role in keeping the match level, making multiple saves to deny Louisville's early opportunities. Louisville found the decisive moment in the 60th minute when a deflected ball resulted in an own goal credited to Vancaeyezeele.

Brooklyn responded with sustained attacking pressure and several clear chances. Markus Anderson forced a save with a driven effort from distance, while Stefan Stojanovic was denied from close range inside the box.

Later, Taimu Okiyoshi tested the goalkeeper with a strike from outside the area, but Louisville goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux remained composed to preserve the lead.

Match Quotes:

Marlon LeBlanc, Head Coach

"It's I think we want more results to go along with performances. We're playing well, but we're not winning games. I think I'm proud of the guys in the fight and proud of the character. I think the fans are proud of them with the way they played today, the way they've played every time they step on the field and they've seen them. We just want to be able to reward the players as much as we want to reward the fans with points."

Vuk Latinovich, Center Back, #6

"I saw a lot of fight. There was a lot of desire from all of us out there, which is why we're all disappointed. We felt we deserved more this game, and I guess, arguably one of the best teams in the league, I thought we held our own. We had chances to win the game. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way. But the fight that everyone gave is something that's should be commended. All the guys gave their all. It's just unfortunate that it didn't go our way, and we believe it will start to turn to go our way, so it's just a matter of time."

Gabriel Alcides Alves, Full Back, #3

"I think we all as a team and family, we've been starting to feel that we're starting to gel more and more. Obviously, it will take some some time, but since the beginning of preseason, we had a great preseason, so that gave us a good, positive feeling and confidence as well. The league is very tough. We're going to get teams that will play more with the ball, teams that will play more long. So we're just got to adjust and adapt, and we're pretty sure we're going to be in a great shape soon."

SCORING SUMMARY

Louisville City FC - Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Own Goal), 60'







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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