Locomotive Stays Unbeaten with Statement Road Win at Sacramento Republic FC

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - El Paso Locomotive FC continued its strong start to the 2026 season with a 2-1 road victory over Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park, securing three points on the road and extending its unbeaten start to the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

Locomotive set the tone early, breaking through in the 25th minute. Amando Moreno opened the scoring with an assist from Eric Calvillo from the center of the box, to give Locomotive a 1-0 lead.

Los Locos doubled the advantage before halftime after Moreno drew a foul inside the penalty area. Alex Méndez stepped up and converted the penalty into the top corner in the 37th minute, sending Locomotive into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Locomotive was forced to play the match with 10 men after Calvillo was shown a second yellow card in the 55th minute, shifting the momentum toward Sacramento. Goalkeeper Sebastian Mora-Mora delivered another steady performance, making two saves to preserve the lead as Sacramento pushed forward in the second half. Sacramento Republic FC scored its only goal during stoppage time via a penalty, but back-to-back saves from Mora-Mora in the final minute secured the win for Locomotive.

El Paso Locomotive FC hits the road for a fourth straight match, traveling to Albuquerque, N.M. to face rival New Mexico United in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at UNM Soccer Stadium. Los Locos return home on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. to host Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park.

GAME NOTES

Locomotive earned its first win at Sacramento Republic FC since the club's inaugural 2019 season on Sept. 28, 2019, also a 2-1 result. El Paso now holds an 8-5 series lead. The two sides will meet again on Oct. 17, 2026, at Southwest University Park.

The last time Locomotive scored first in Sacramento came on March 12, 2022, when Emmanuel Soupe found the net in the 27th minute. El Paso went on to fall 3-1 in that match.

Amando Moreno and Alex Méndez each recorded their second goal of the season, with both goals coming on the road. Méndez's two goals this year have come from set pieces, a free kick at Monterey Bay and a penalty kick at Sacramento.

Locomotive's nine goals through the first four matches mark the second-highest total to start a season in club history, trailing only 2025 with 11, and the six goals in regular-season play are the most scored to open a USL Championship regular season in club history.

Sebastian Mora-Mora's six saves match his career-high in a USL Championship regular-season match. He previously recorded six saves at Lexington SC on Oct. 11, 2025. It marks the third time in his career reaching that mark and the second time this year, also recording six saves at Laredo Heat SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on March 19, 2026.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Amando Moreno 25' (Eric Calvillo), Alex Méndez 37'

SAC - Michelle Benítez 90'+2'

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Kenneth Hoban (Palermo Ortiz 73'), Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Tony Alfaro, Robert Coronado (Daniel Gómez 73'), Álvaro Quezada, Alex Méndez (Gabi Torres 81'), Eric Calvillo-C, Amando Moreno (Beto Ávila 73'), Rubio Rubín (Diego Abitia 81')

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Joseluis Villagomez, Daniel Gómez, Omar Mora

SAC - (4-3-3) Danny Vitiello, Ryan Spaulding, Michel Benítez, Freddy Kleemann, Lee Desmond-C, Danny Crisostomo, Arturo Rodriguez, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Pep Casas de Abadla (Aaron Essel 84'), Dominik Wanner (Kyle Edwards 64'), Forster Ajago

Subs Not Used: Jacob Randolph, Jackson Montero, Luke Strassburg, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Blake Willey, Kyle Edwards

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 44', Eric Calvillo (Red - Second Yellow) 55', Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 85'

SAC - Dominik Wanner (Yellow) 40', Aaron Essel (Yellow) 87'

MATCH STATS: SAC | ELP

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 61| 39

SHOTS: 17|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|3

SAVES: 1|6

FOULS: 13|13

OFFSIDES: 3|0

CORNERS: 5|6







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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