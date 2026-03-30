San Antonio FC Downs Lexington Sc, 2-0

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC remained perfect at home this season, putting up a 2-0 win over Lexington SC Sunday at Toyota Field.

San Antonio once again started strong, as Jorge Hernandez pounced on a deflected ball from Christian Sorto to put SAFC up 1-0 in the 28th minute. The home side carried the advantage until the 75th minute, when a team push up the field allowed Cristian Parano to find Dmitrii Erofeev in the middle of the box to double San Antonio's lead.

The SAFC defense put up another stellar performance with defender Tiago Saurez making a goal-saving clearance in the 81st minute and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni making two clutch saves to post the team's third straight clean sheet.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Christian Sorto) 28'

SA: Dmitrii Erofeev (Assisted by Cristian Parano) 75'

Next Up

San Antonio FC hosts FC Tulsa in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup this Wednesday, April 1. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

San Antonio improves to 3-0-1 on the season, moving to the top of the Western Conference standings with 10 points.

San Antonio now leads the all-time series against Lexington at 2-1-0.

SAFC is undefeated in its last 10 USL Championship games when scoring first dating back to May 2025 and its last 41 league matches when leading at halftime dating back to October 2021.

San Antonio went undefeated in the month of March for the second straight season.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his second goal in league play.

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev scored his second goal of the season after netting in the team's Open Cup match on March 18.

Forward Cristian Parano recorded his league-leading third assist of the campaign.

San Antonio has held opponents scoreless through the run of play in 360 straight minutes to start the season, only conceding a penalty kick in its first four matches.

EJ Johnson, Curt Calov, Tiago Suarez and Rece Buckmaster all made their first starts of the season.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made two saves to earn his league-leading third clean sheet of the season.

Attendance: 5,905

SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Rece Buckmaster (Akeem O'Connor-Ward 56'), Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Tiago Suarez, Danny Barbir (Alex Crognale 56'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Curt Calov (Dmitrii Erofeev 68'), Mikey Maldonado, Jorge Hernandez (Cristian Parano 56'), Christian Sorto, EJ Johnson (Santiago Patino)

Substitutions Not Used: Emil Cuello, Angel Mercado, Richard Sanchez, Leo Urrutia

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Mikey Maldonado) 40'

LEX: Yellow Card (Kendall Burks) 48'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win)

"Well, I congratulate my players. They performed today. In a moment of the game, Lexington took control of the game. With the ball, they started playing a lot of passes. That's something that they did well, and the first half, they had the most possession in that those last 15 minutes of the half, but at the end of the day, even going through a tough moment, we had to defend well. That's something that we talked to our team about. 'If we don't get the ball, make sure we defend well and try to keep the clean sheet,' and that's what they did today."

(On keeping Lexington scoreless)

"That was something that we spoke on Thursday before this game that Lexington is that kind of team who likes to possess the ball. They have good midfielders. They have those guys like [Nick] Firmino dropping into the middle and getting the extra man with [Aaron] Malloy, so that's something that we need to deny from them, because that's when they become strong, a really strong team. They like to bring teams to the inside and isolate the wingers who are really fast in a one-on-one situation, so we need to deny that that possession in the middle."

(On the attackers' pass distribution)

"I think those guys did a really, really good job. They're making good decisions in the attacking half. Also, I like the way our wingbacks are adding in with those attackers. Today we have our crosses from Nelson [Flores Blanco], from Rece [Buckmaster], and then later in the game from Akeem [O'Connor-Ward], so it's good that everybody's contributed. It's good that they had those decisions on the ball, especially in the attacking third."

Defender Tiago Saurez

(On preparing for a busy stretch of matches)

"Yeah, you can see today, it was a mixed lineup, so we have a lot of depth on this team. It's going to help us down the stretch of the season, and especially right now with, I think, five games coming up in the next 20-something days, we're gonna need everyone together."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the team's progress in March)

"I felt like it's great, awesome to close the month out with the win undefeated. I feel like we're getting better every game. Every game, we've improved offensively, defensively, and credit to everyone on the field. You know, today we had a different lineup, and honestly, no matter what, whoever starts, guys on the bench are ready to come in, and it makes no difference because the end of the day, we have a really strong team."

(On playing with an experienced back line)

"Honestly, it makes our life easy, because, I mean, not only are they great defensively offensively, they're all very good on the ball, and our build out starts from them, so if we can get out cleanly from the back when they're pressing us, we skip lines, and then they find us, and, you know, we do our thing up top."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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