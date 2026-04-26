El Paso Locomotive FC Earns a 2-1 Road Win at Orange County SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







IRVINE, CA - El Paso Locomotive FC opened its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign with a 2-1 road victory over Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.

After a physical first half that featured a yellow card to Orange County's Apolo Marinch in the 34 th minute, both sides went into the break scoreless. The match came alive as Orange County's Gabi Doody finished a header inside the box to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage in the 53 rd minute.

The match shifted in the 58 th minute when Marinch was shown a red card, forcing Orange County to play down a man. Locomotive capitalized as Tony Alfaro found the equalizer in the 63 rd minute, leveling the match at 1-1.

Locomotive continued to press and found the match winner in the 78 th minute as Roberto Coronado delivered from outside the box to give Locomotive a 2-1 lead.

Locomotive returns to regular season action in a midweek contest on Wednesday, April 29, to take on FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park for Harry Potter Night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Fans are in for a magical evening with 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission will receive a Harry Potter Beach Towel (limit is one per person while supplies last).

OC 1, ELP 2

Championship Soccer Stadium

MATCH NOTES

After dropping back-to-back matches, El Paso Locomotive FC returned to winning form with another strong road result. Los Locos have been dominant away from home in 2026, improving to 6-1-0 overall while outscoring opponents 17-6 in those matches.

Robert Coronado delivered the match-winner in the 78 th minute, marking his first goal of the 2026 season and the fourth of his Locomotive career. Earlier, Tony Alfaro found the equalizer in the 64 th minute for his second goal of the season, also the fourth of his career with El Paso. Coronado's goal was set up by Rubio Rubín, who recorded his team-leading third assist of the 2026 campaign.

El Paso Locomotive FC did not receive a single yellow card in the match, marking the first time the club has gone a full game without a booking (and no red cards) since its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matchup against Harpos FC on March 19, 2025. The last time Locomotive accomplished the feat against a USL opponent came in a 2-1 road win at Birmingham Legion FC on May 20, 2023.

SCORING SUMMARY

OC - Grayson Doody 51'

ELP - Tony Alfaro 64' (Nicolás Cardona), Roberto Coronado 78' (Rubio Rubín)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Abraham Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Nicolás Cardona, Tony Alfaro, Álvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo (C), Carl Sainté (Roberto Coronado 64'), Daniel Gómez (Palermo Ortiz 82'), Diego Abitia (Rubio Rubín 64'), Jimmy Farkarlun (Alex Méndez 45')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Kenny Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez

OC - (4-3-3) Tetsuya Kadono, Ryan Doghman (C) (Grayson Doody 45'), Nico Benalcázar, Garrison Tubbs, Pedro Guimaraes (Mouhamadou War 45'), Jamir Johnson (Yaniv Bazini 79'), Ousmane Sylla (Lyam MacKinnon 68'), Efren Solis, Marcelo Palomino (Stephen Kelly 69'), Ethan Zubak, Apolo Marinch

Subs Not Used: Alex Rando, Tom Brewitt, Christopher Hegardt, Kevin Partida

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

OC - Apolo Marinch (Yellow) 34', Apolo Marinch (Red- Second Yellow) 58', Grayson Doody (Yellow) 87'

MATCH STATS: OC | ELP

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSSESSION: 40|60

SHOTS: 5|19

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|4

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 12|17

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 1|8







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.