Charleston Scores Late to Top United

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC conceded in stoppage time and fell 2-1 to Charleston Battery in its opening match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Segra Field.

Match Summary

Loudoun came out with intent and earned an early corner inside the opening 10 minutes, but it was Charleston who struck first, opening the scoring in the 16th minute. The response from Loudoun was immediate and positive. Pedro Santos brought the match level in the 28th minute, finishing off a strong attacking sequence to make it 1-1. He nearly had a second before halftime, sending an effort just wide as Loudoun continued to push. The sides went into the break even.

Out of halftime, Loudoun looked the more dangerous side. The hosts created several chances, with Arquímides Ordóñez forcing a save in the 52nd minute and Marcos Dias testing Charleston's goalkeeper again midway through the half. Loudoun also earned a steady run of corner kicks, keeping Charleston pinned back for stretches.

The match became more physical as it wore on, with cautions issued to both sides, including James Murphy and Bolu Akinyode. Loudoun had a late opportunity to find a winner after earning a free kick just outside the box in the 88th minute, but couldn't convert. Moments later, Charleston made the most of its chance, scoring in the 92nd minute to take all three points.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's performance:

"I thought it was a tough game. They put us under pressure at times, but I thought we responded well. There were good spells where we controlled the game and created chances, especially in the second half. It's frustrating because we didn't take those opportunities, and at this level you get punished for that. To concede that late is disappointing, and we feel like we should have taken something from the game."

Midfielder Pedro Santos on finding the equalizer:

"I just tried to read the play. I saw their center back running backward and felt like the ball was going to drop at the top of the box, so I made the run. I believed it would fall there, and once it did, I was confident hitting it first time. It felt really good to score because I've been working for that goal for a while. I'm happy to contribute, but it's disappointing it wasn't enough to get the win.

Notes

Pedro Santos became the oldest goal scorer in Loudoun United history at 38 years old.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC is the highest-level professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club is committed to advancing the game, developing top talent, and providing a high-quality experience for players, supporters, and the local community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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