Rendon Scores Fourth Goal of the Season

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis, IN - Forward Bruno Rendon scored his fourth goal this season, but it wasn't enough as Indy Eleven fell to visiting Union Omaha, 2-1, in Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage action at Carroll Stadium.

In the 80th minute, defender Logan Neidlinger started the goal sequence with service from the right sideline to forward Dylan Sing, whose header inside the far post was saved. Captain Aodhan Quinn intercepted the attempted clearance in the area, took one touch, and drove the ball inside the six to Rendon, who backheeled it in with his left foot.

Rendon leads the Boys in Blue with four goals and an assist in all competitions in 2026.

Indy Eleven resumes USL Championship play next Saturday at Eastern Conference opponent Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue return home to Carroll Stadium for "The World's Game Night" vs. expansion club Sporting JAX on Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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